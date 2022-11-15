Read full article on original website
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, the Leslie County Eagles look to turn the tables in Hyden. Leslie County hasn’t made the 14th Region Tournament since 2013, but head coach John Noble believes his balanced squad may bring some balance. ”I feel like we got a...
wymt.com
Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state. Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Pike County Central
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County burst onto the scene last season after beating Belfry to win the district title and losing in the regional final to Pikeville. This years team returns some familiar faces that are poised to make another run. ”Last year we started off pretty rough but...
wymt.com
Johnson Central students roll out Holler Pride
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Johnson Central High School unveiled their latest project Thursday night, rolling out the Holler Pride. The Eagle X solar car race team invited sponsors to a solar car showcase, catered by the culinary students, highlighting a project that has been ongoing since last year.
wymt.com
LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
wymt.com
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
wymt.com
Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
wymt.com
Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
wymt.com
Snacks, services, students spotlighted at school entrepreneur fair
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Millard School spent Friday highlighting their entrepreneur skills, pitching their businesses during the eighth annual Entrepreneur Fair. “We’ve got goods, we’ve got services, so they’re really looking at that side of life. What kind of business? How much money do I want to charge for things? How much do things cost? So, it’s really a real-world real-life project that they’re working on,” said Misty Riddle, Millard School Principal.
wymt.com
Two EKY schools canceling classes due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While next week is a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, two school districts are extending their break. On Thursday, officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28th.
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8:47 a.m.: School officials said the soft lockdown at Perry County High School was lifted. “All is good and we are back on schedule,” a Facebook post said. Original Story:. We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High...
wymt.com
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) held its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Along with the usual turkey and dressing, the meal featured all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings but was all to help those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday tradition.
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
wymt.com
Sunshine continues...as do cold, cold temperatures
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Plenty of sunshine has returned to the forecast this afternoon and we’ve got plenty more on the way as we head through the weekend! The only issue...it’s looking quite chilly. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold weather continues as we head through the rest of...
wymt.com
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
wymt.com
Sunshine, bitter cold temperatures stick around for the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A dry weekend is on tap across the mountains, but bitter cold temperatures continue. Another frigid night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky, and this will allow temperatures to quickly drop. Lows bottom out in the upper-teens and lower-20s. Be sure to check on your pets, pipes, plants and people as bitter cold temperatures stick around.
wymt.com
EKY families receive free Thanksgiving dinner staples donated by various organizations
HAZEL GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Every family at Red River Valley Elementary School received a box full of Thanksgiving dinner staples on Friday. All of the food was provided by the Hazel Green Food Project, God’s Pantry and Save the Children. President of the Hazel Green Food Project, Nicky...
wymt.com
EKY health departments participate in ‘Give It A Shot’ campaign
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 11 county health departments are participating in the “Give It A Shot” Campaign on Nov. 18 to draw attention to common vaccinations and provide free vaccinations for all Kentuckians. The campaign is centered around five common vaccinations: Tetanus, Hepatitis-A, Monkeypox, COVID-19, and seasonal flu...
wymt.com
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the DEA and other agencies has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Mingo County. Approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure...
wymt.com
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
