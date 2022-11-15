HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A dry weekend is on tap across the mountains, but bitter cold temperatures continue. Another frigid night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky, and this will allow temperatures to quickly drop. Lows bottom out in the upper-teens and lower-20s. Be sure to check on your pets, pipes, plants and people as bitter cold temperatures stick around.

9 HOURS AGO