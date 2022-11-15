Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'I WAS PUMPED'
The buzz around the rink after the Flames dumped the Panthers in a shootout. "It's so hard to describe it because it was just a weird feeling. Emotional, obviously. You're trying to stay engaged in the game the whole time, but the fans in warmup were awesome, they showed a lot of love to us and it really meant a lot to me."
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
EVERYTHING'S ROSEY!
SUNRISE, Fla. - The leadup to Saturday's matinee tilt against the Panthers was all about 'The Trade.'. Everyone was focused on Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Matthew Tkachuk, the three central figures in the massive summer deal between the two clubs. But once the puck dropped, it was Adam Ruzicka...
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk scores as Panthers pick up point in SO loss to Flames
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Thanks to a late game-tying goal from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers picked up a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "We didn't have the start we wanted, but if we play like we did when we're...
NHL
Flames defeat Panthers in shootout in Huberdeau's return
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in his return to FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Huberdeau, the Panthers' all-time scoring leader with 613 points, was acquired by Calgary in a trade for forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on July 22.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
Comments / 0