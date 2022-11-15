Read full article on original website
wymt.com
North Laurel dancer Katana Miller signs with University of the Cumberlands
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel dancer Katana Miller signed her letter of intent to dance with the University of the Cumberlands this past Tuesday, November 15th. The senior dancer will end her High School dance career with the Jaguars this school year.
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
WTVQ
Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
wymt.com
KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
wymt.com
Winter WonderCamp event raises money for 4-H camp scholarships
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Winter WonderCamp drive-thru lights fundraiser in London is kicking off again this year. The drive-thru light display is hosted by the J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London. The event aims to raise money for camper scholarships that will help more kids attend 4-H camp...
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
wymt.com
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
wbontv.com
Trailer fire extinguished this afternoon on Walnut Grove in Estill
Estill County Fire Crews responded this afternoon at a trailer fire on Walnut Grove Road just off Richmond Road. According to Fire Cheif Derrick Muncie, the fire was extinguished, and crews stayed on the scene to battle hot spots. The Trailer is still standing but suffered burn damage inside. At...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
WKYT 27
WKYT files open records request for police policies after Desman LaDuke’s death
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly a month since Desman LaDuke was shot and killed by police amid a standoff situation in Nicholasville. The investigation by Kentucky State Police still carries on, but questions have been raised over the handling of the situation by Nicholasville police. The records...
