The Veterans Memorial Eagles are one of two CCISD teams that have a tough Valley opponent this week with the Eagles being up against Edinburg Vela. The district champion Eagles don't come into many games as an underdog, but that's what they are this week according to Dave Campbell's. The Sabercats dropped the district title to Miller's opponent PSJA North, but still have been picked by several to come out of this region.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO