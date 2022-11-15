Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
#1 Volleyball Set for WAC Tournament Opener vs. #8 Southern Utah
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (24-5), the #1 seed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament, faces the #8 Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-16) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. #3 Grand Canyon faces...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Signs JJ Howard for 2023-24
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-5 guard JJ Howard for the 2023-24 season. Howard is a senior at Mission College Preparatory Catholic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Last season, he...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Set for Showdown at Corpus Christi Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-1) visits the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (2-1) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Complete game...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics and G3 Scrap Metal Hosting Pregame Tailgate Monday Before Men's Basketball Doubleheader with Texas
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a pregame tailgate, presented by G3 Scrap Metal, on Monday at 3 p.m. in the Bert Ogden Arena VIP parking lot on the south side of the arena ahead of the men's basketball doubleheader with Texas.
goutrgv.com
Holiman Earns WAC Freshman of the Week Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Monday the freshman guard Adante' Holiman of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is the WAC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. Holiman averaged 9.5 points on 50% shooting (5-10) from the field, including 60% (3-5)...
Los Fresnos Gets Rematch with Brennan in Area Round
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year. The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6. “Glad to be practicing and playing right now […]
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Kicks Off Home Slate on Tuesday Against Northern Colorado
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (1-1) is set to host the University of Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) in their first home game of the season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale...
Veterans Memorial facing a stout Edinburg Vela Sabercats squad
The Veterans Memorial Eagles are one of two CCISD teams that have a tough Valley opponent this week with the Eagles being up against Edinburg Vela. The district champion Eagles don't come into many games as an underdog, but that's what they are this week according to Dave Campbell's. The Sabercats dropped the district title to Miller's opponent PSJA North, but still have been picked by several to come out of this region.
Brownsville Veterans Football Looks to Make Program History
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night. Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles. They’re a balanced team, run […]
goutrgv.com
Home Series With Houston Headlines 2023 Baseball Schedule
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the 55-game UTRGV Baseball schedule for the 2023 regular season, featuring the first home series against Houston since 1995 scheduled for March 3-5. The Vaqueros open the season at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against Houston Christian. They will play 31 home games headlined by series against Central Michigan and Houston as well as a midweek game against Texas State.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
PSJA North looks to correct mistakes in Area Round
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team beat Donna 41-7 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. While the score indicates a comfortable victory, the Raiders had some hiccups in the first half. “We had a couple of turnovers early, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said....
Los Frsnos, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The William J Brennan High School football team will have a game with Los Fresnos High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
utrgvrider.com
Students bring awareness to gun control with Día de los Muertos altar
In an assignment to address gun control, sociology Lecturer Jose Villarreal and his Introduction to Sociology students organized a Día de los Muertos altar in honor of school shooting victims. As an educator and an activist, Villarreal said he wanted to honor the children and teachers killed during the...
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
KRGV
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event
Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
Harlingen man who fought in historic Battle of the Bulge celebrates birthday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many ceremonies took place on Veterans Day across the Rio Grande Valley. In Harlingen, one man was honored for his service in World War II. U.S. Army Sergeant Sylvester Noyola not only commemorated Veterans Day but also celebrated his 97th birthday. “I was an elite with General Patton, Staff Sergeant,” Noyola […]
Lanes closing as road signs replaced in Mission and Mercedes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Overnight lane and ramp closures will start Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation begins replacing aged and weathered overhead signs along I-2 between Mission and Mercedes. Work on these initiatives will require overnight lane and ramp closures between Nov. 16 and 30. A total of 16 locations will be […]
Comments / 0