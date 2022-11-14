Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh In for Rain, Snow This Week
Wednesday, November 16: Winter in the northernmost states of India is often too harsh, marking the subzero mercury levels that locals call ‘Chillai Kalan’. However, as this freezing period remains almost a month away, winter rain and snow have started to drape this paradise on Earth. On Tuesday,...
The Weather Channel
Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh, One of Asia’s Oldest Dinosaur Fossil Sites, Eyes UNESCO’s Global Geopark Tag
Picture this: You go back in time, about 100 million years ago, to discover what Indian landmass looked like back then, and land right in the middle of massive dinosaurs roaming along the quaint shores of the ancient ‘Tethys sea.’. Before you guess, let us tell you that this...
