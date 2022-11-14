ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh In for Rain, Snow This Week

Wednesday, November 16: Winter in the northernmost states of India is often too harsh, marking the subzero mercury levels that locals call ‘Chillai Kalan’. However, as this freezing period remains almost a month away, winter rain and snow have started to drape this paradise on Earth. On Tuesday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy