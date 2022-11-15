ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 18

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only two games remain on Old Dominion's 2022 football schedule as the Monarchs will look to end strong on the road. This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the importance of the 1-0 mentality after ODU was eliminated from bowl contention with the loss to James Madison. The Monarchs have not scored a touchdown in the last 10 quarters and only six total points during that span, so jump-starting the offense is certainly a priority.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Old Dominion shoots its way to victory over Furman

CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- Old Dominion did not waste a chance to get right back out onto the floor after a loss. Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored a career-high 26 points and dished out six assists, leading the Monarchs to an 82-77 win over Furman at the Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon. ODU bounced back from a four point loss to Virginia Tech to improve to 3-2 on the season.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Late comeback falls short as Old Dominion falls to Virginia Tech

CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- After falling in a 20 point hole, Old Dominion ran out of time to complete a monumental comeback on Thursday afternoon. Chaunce Jenkins scored a career-high 24 points and Mekhi Long posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the Monarchs fell to Virginia Tech, 75-71, in the Charleston Classic. The loss drops ODU's record to 2-2.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Two Norfolk football standouts named U.S. Army All-Americans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lake Taylor's Anthony Britton and Peyton Jones of Maury have caught the eyes of football fans all across the 757. Now they'll get the chance to do the same on the national stage. Britton and Jones have earned spots in the U.S. Army Bowl, an all-star game...
NORFOLK, VA

