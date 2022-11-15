NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only two games remain on Old Dominion's 2022 football schedule as the Monarchs will look to end strong on the road. This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the importance of the 1-0 mentality after ODU was eliminated from bowl contention with the loss to James Madison. The Monarchs have not scored a touchdown in the last 10 quarters and only six total points during that span, so jump-starting the offense is certainly a priority.

