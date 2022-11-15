The 6th Annual Coats for Kids coat drive sponsored by Southwest Johnson County Cert was held last week. They. dropped off coats, hats and gloves to the USD 231 school district office for distribution. The coat drive has been held every year at the Gardner Walmart location. CERT said The overwhelming support for the kids in the community was amazing. They also thanked Fire District #1 for their continued support.

