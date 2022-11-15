Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline rolls to third straight 4A title (updated)
POCATELLO — As the celebration continued near midfield at Holt Arena, Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq took time to soak up the moment. The state’s top recruit already had his future plans wrapped up after committing to the University of Oregon prior to the season, but for now, the night belonged to Skyline.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mission accomplished as Sugar-Salem reclaims 3A title
MIDDLETON — One-yard short. A 33-34 loss in last year’s title game. That has been in the back of the minds of Sugar-Salem players, coaches, and supporters all year. In Saturday’s 3A state title game, one yard was the difference maker as well, but this time the Diggers prevailed. With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, down 20-15, the Homedale Trojans had the ball at the 13-yard line. It was fourth and 2. They ran the ball up the middle into the arms of the Diggers front line which quickly brought down the runner. Fans, players, and coaches on both sides of the field held their breath as the refs brought out the chains to take a measure. One-yard short. Turnover on downs. The Diggers defeated the Homedale Trojans 20-15 to capture the 3A state title and to complete their perfect season 11-0.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby wins 5A title in thriller
BOISE—Every state championship is a special achievement—a moment in time to be remembered and cherished. For the Rigby Trojans, it’s becoming a habit. And their latest victory might go down as the most memorable yet.
Johnson's three TDs power Idaho past Idaho State 38-7
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Roshaun Johnson had three short touchdown runs, Marcus Harris returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Idaho breezed to a 38-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Johnson gave Idaho a first-quarter lead with a 2-yard run and gave the Vandals the lead...
Optimism found in latest boil order update
BLACKFOOT -- There was optimism found in Thursday's update from the city of Blackfoot on the city's boil order situation. A city news release said results from Wednesday's water samples were received and they were all clean. The boil advisory is still in effect and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic about the samples we have submitted (Thursday). We will have results (Friday) afternoon."
DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory
BLACKFOOT -- The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its week-long boil advisory, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a company out of Rexburg, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue,...
Blackfoot man faces charge of kidnapping
A Blackfoot man has been charged with kidnapping after he reportedly ambushed a woman at her apartment and locked her inside. The victim told Blackfoot police officers that she was returning home at 3 a.m. Sunday when Skyler Smith, 37, grabbed her outside her apartment, took her phone and forced her inside. She said he prevented her from leaving or calling 911.
