Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory suspended for final game of season
Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory, who was arrested the night of Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, has been suspended for ISU's final game of the season Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Idaho, according to an ISU spokesman. Pocatello police could not collect a valid Breathalyzer sample when they arrested Guillory, which is why they obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine if Guillory's blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit of 0.08%. ISU had decided that until the...
Post Register
Johnson's three TDs power Idaho past Idaho State 38-7
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Roshaun Johnson had three short touchdown runs, Marcus Harris returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Idaho breezed to a 38-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Johnson gave Idaho a first-quarter lead with a 2-yard run and gave the Vandals the lead...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline rolls to third straight 4A title (updated)
POCATELLO — As the celebration continued near midfield at Holt Arena, Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq took time to soak up the moment. The state’s top recruit already had his future plans wrapped up after committing to the University of Oregon prior to the season, but for now, the night belonged to Skyline.
Bear Lake captures 2A title with 14-6 win over Firth
The thing about Firth’s final drive, about the stop Bear Lake needed to seal its 14-6 win in this 2A state championship game Thursday night at Holt Arena, is that it never felt in doubt. It felt inevitable. It felt like, faced with the nigh-impossible task of corralling lightning-quick quarterback Gage Vasquez and all the Cougars’ other playmakers, the Bears never blinked. They never faltered, never hesitated, never abandoned all the ideals that led them on this wondrous journey to begin with. So after Bear...
Boise, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. The post PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
School canceled for Teton Elementary today
School has been canceled for Teton Elementary School today. The post School canceled for Teton Elementary today appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
rmef.org
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
Post Register
Optimism found in latest boil order update
BLACKFOOT -- There was optimism found in Thursday's update from the city of Blackfoot on the city's boil order situation. A city news release said results from Wednesday's water samples were received and they were all clean. The boil advisory is still in effect and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic about the samples we have submitted (Thursday). We will have results (Friday) afternoon."
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Post Register
Menan 2nd Ward receives new bishopric
MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints received a new bishopric this past week. Cameron Campbell is bishop, Zane Burgess is 1st Counselor and Kendell Horman is 2nd Counselor. •
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
Post Register
DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory
BLACKFOOT -- The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its week-long boil advisory, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a company out of Rexburg, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue,...
Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls
You can get a taste of true nostalgic fun in Downtown Idaho Falls with complimentary horse drawn trolley rides every Saturday beginning Nov. 19. The post Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Idaho farmers to ditch the tillage equipment during 'No-Till November.' The post Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’ appeared first on Local News 8.
'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello
POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
