Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Newsweek

Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukrainian special units have entered Kherson amid Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his military’s special units have entered Kherson as Russian forces retreated from the strategic southern port city. “Today is a historic day,” Zelensky said in an address. “We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”. Russian Defense Minister...
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
