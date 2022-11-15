ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Spotlight on Limelight Market

This Saturday, Nov 19 from 10-3 the spotlight is on Limelight Market! This fun, outdoor, pop up market is happening outside The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime with dogs looking for their fur-ever home, unique guest vendors, food, and live music. You can also check out the 40+ local creators and curators inside and Support Local! Free, until you buy something amazing! For more information visit www.BazaaronApricotandlime.com Located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Circus Arts Conservatory Celebrates Successful Year, Honors Legacy Society Members

The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) recently hosted its 5th Annual Legacy Society Luncheon in the Sailor Circus Arena. More than 50 Legacy Society members and major donors joined CAC founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs-Reis, executive vice president/COO Jennifer Mitchell, and vice president of philanthropy Zoltan Karpathy to celebrate a successful year. Martin and Barbara Bowling were recognized as the CAC’s 2022 Legacy honorees. A highlight of the luncheon was special performances by circus arts students from the Booker Middle School Magnet Program, which enables students to train in the circus arts while earning academic credits. The Legacy Society was established to provide future funds from charitable estate gifts in support of the CAC’s mission, ensuring the organization will continue to provide innovative, high-quality, and caring programs. The Legacy Society Luncheon celebrates and honors those individuals who have ensured that the CAC and its outreach programs will continue for generations to come.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
srqmagazine.com

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupes Presents Black Nativity

With previews beginning on November 30th and opening night occurring on December 3rd, you can catch the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Black Nativity, based upon the novel from renowned poet Langston Hughes. The production, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1961 and was made into a 2013 film of the same name, follows the traditional nativity story, replete with gospel and blues versions of classic Christmas carols that are paired with excerpts of Hughes’ poetry.
SARASOTA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

UnBeetable

UNBEETABLE | How one Sarasota-bred, self-taught mixologist is taking beverage service to a whole new level. Want to create Clio’s cocktail? Learn more through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction

Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Asolo Rep's Education and Engagement Team Bring Stories to Life

Last weekend, Asolo Repertory Theatre's Education and Engagement team held two workshops as part of their Sharing Stories program, encouraging families to bring literature to life through different methods of storytelling. Saturday's workshop took place at The Bishop Museum; Sunday's was held at the Sarasota Art Museum. Each Sharing Stories...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Preserving an Inclusive Legacy in the City of Sarasota

Voters spoke overwhelmingly in 2018 they wanted a more inclusive election of their City Commissioners. The Change the Date initiative was an unprecedented petition initiative campaign in Sarasota to increase voter turnout and the voice of minorities in elections. This Charter amendment proposal moved the date of city elections from off-cycle to when the most people vote, in August and November of even years.
SARASOTA, FL

