The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) recently hosted its 5th Annual Legacy Society Luncheon in the Sailor Circus Arena. More than 50 Legacy Society members and major donors joined CAC founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs-Reis, executive vice president/COO Jennifer Mitchell, and vice president of philanthropy Zoltan Karpathy to celebrate a successful year. Martin and Barbara Bowling were recognized as the CAC’s 2022 Legacy honorees. A highlight of the luncheon was special performances by circus arts students from the Booker Middle School Magnet Program, which enables students to train in the circus arts while earning academic credits. The Legacy Society was established to provide future funds from charitable estate gifts in support of the CAC’s mission, ensuring the organization will continue to provide innovative, high-quality, and caring programs. The Legacy Society Luncheon celebrates and honors those individuals who have ensured that the CAC and its outreach programs will continue for generations to come.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO