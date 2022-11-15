DURHAM, N.H. — The Massachusetts hockey team ended its five-game skid Friday night, defeating a scrappy team in the University of New Hampshire (3-10-1, 0-9-1 HEA). Backed by a strong performance in net from Luke Pavicich, as well as scoring from each of the four lines, the No. 16 Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5 Hockey East) were able to grab their second win in Hockey East play this season, their first since they defeated Merrimack College three weeks ago.

