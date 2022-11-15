ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Daily Collegian

UMass storms back late to beat Harvard 77-67

Harvard held a lead for most of the game, but the Massachusetts women's basketball team stormed back late in the third quarter, eventually winning 77-67. An 11-0 fourth quarter run from the Minutewomen (3-1) put the game out of reach. UMass trailed 37-31 exiting the break, but outscored Harvard...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Makennah White leads UMass to win over Harvard

Within 20 seconds of coming into the game for the Massachusetts women's basketball team, Makennah White faked a pick and cut to the hoop for an easy layup from Ber'Nyah Mayo. Shortly after, White found another opportunity to cut into open space and get a wide-open layup. With 50 seconds left in the first quarter, she cut Harvard's lead to three points.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass defeats UNH 4-2 on the road

DURHAM, N.H. — The Massachusetts hockey team ended its five-game skid Friday night, defeating a scrappy team in the University of New Hampshire (3-10-1, 0-9-1 HEA). Backed by a strong performance in net from Luke Pavicich, as well as scoring from each of the four lines, the No. 16 Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5 Hockey East) were able to grab their second win in Hockey East play this season, their first since they defeated Merrimack College three weeks ago.
DURHAM, NH
Daily Collegian

Noah Fernandes sinks Murray State with last-second shot

Noah Fernandes did it again. The senior swished a game-winning 3-point shot to bury Murray State 71-69 and send the Massachusetts men's basketball team to the Myrtle Beach Invitational finals. Around a year ago, Fernandes knocked down a buzzer-beating three against Rutgers. On Friday he hit an even more...
MURRAY, KY
Daily Collegian

UMass football hangs close in 20-3 loss to Texas A&M

Two struggling programs in the Massachusetts football team and Texas A&M took the field at Kyle Field in College Station Saturday. The Aggies (4-7) struggled, but did enough to hand the Minutemen (1-10) a 20-3 loss. Neither team won a game since September, UMass lost seven straight and Texas A&M...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass defense keeps game competitive

The Massachusetts football team followed a similar script on Saturday afternoon that it has followed for the entire season: the defense gave the offense every opportunity to claw its way back into the game. After a shootout loss against Arkansas State last Saturday, the Minutemen (1-10) went back to their defensive roots in their 20-3 loss against Texas A&M.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMPD breaks down recent pedestrian safety measures

Over the summer, the University of Massachusetts in collaboration with the hired firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) implemented various pedestrian safety measures across campus. Now that students are back on campus this fall, the upgraded traffic safety is being put to the test. The construction of campus roadways follows...
AMHERST, MA

