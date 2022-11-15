The Florida Swims Foundation (Foundation) has unveiled its new “Swim for Life” license plate that is now available for pre-order through the Florida Swims Foundation website in conjunction with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. The Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA), collaborated with graphic designers at Converge Public Strategies to create the license plate art. Sales of the plate will benefit the Foundation’s mission to fund swimming lessons for children throughout the state of Florida. The license plate is currently accepting pre-orders through a variety of options. The specialty license plate will be offered to motor vehicle owners statewide once it hits a 3,000 minimum pre-order threshold. Once met, production will begin immediately on the plates and they will be distributed to drivers statewide.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO