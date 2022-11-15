Attorney calls for criminal investigation after video shows corrections officers beating Black man while in custody

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Mexico on a vacation with her college friends from Winston-Salem State University,...
Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students
Idaho police revealed new details about the events surrounding the stabbings of four University of Idaho students that happened on early Sunday morning
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins
An Alabama judge granted an emergency motion on Friday to preserve evidence filed by the attorneys of death row inmate Kenneth Smith after his execution was called off on Thursday night. In their motion, Smith's attorneys asked the court to preserve evidence in Smith's execution, which was called off Thursday...
Former lawyer who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle during a police brutality protest has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
A US District Judge has sentenced a former lawyer to 15 months in prison after she made a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle during a anti-Brooklyn police brutality protest in 2020. Urooj Rahman, 34, was sentenced on Friday by Judge Brian Cogan...
