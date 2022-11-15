ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments

WJCL

Georgia Southern soaring to SBC volleyball quarterfinals

FOLEY, Ala. — Georgia Southern defeated Southern Miss 3-1 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Thursday evening to advance to the quarterfinals in Foley, Alabama. The Eagles took the first two sets 25-23, 25-23 before Southern Miss forced a fourth set after topping the Eagles...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Bryan County celebrates softball signings

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Bryan County High School celebrated a pair of big softball signings on Thursday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Bekah...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hostilo Hoops Community Classic bringing NCAA Basketball to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Big time college basketball is back in Savannah. The Hostilo Hoops Community Classic will be held the week of Thanksgiving and features NCAA Division I teams from around the country. The tournament will take place at Enmarket Arena Nov. 21-27, 2022. A Women’s Tournament tips off...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

SCCPSS holds annual Basketball Media Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The SCCPSS HPEA Department held its 2022 Basketball Media Day on Thursday at Beach High School. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Winter-like chill to hang around through this weekend

Temperatures more typical of January are likely to hang through this weekend for Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Time to dig out the extra layers and jackets!. Savannah tied a record for the coldest high temperature ever for November 17. Thursday's high of 51 tied the record set in 1883!
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Quinton Simon's babysitter hosts candlelight vigil in his honor

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Quinton Simon’s babysitter held a candlelight vigil at her home Friday night, just feet from where Quinton was last seen. Diane McCarta was Quinton’s babysitter for 10 months, but since October 5 -- when he disappeared -- it's not been the same. “We...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah doctor explains how you can stay healthy this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means many are getting ready to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday with loved ones. With three major respiratory illnesses: RSV, COVID and the flu on the rise, a Savannah doctor is urging that you take proper precautions before you travel.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Department introduces new bike unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police now have a new tool at their disposal to help fight crime. The new Bike Unit will allow them to go places they’ve never gone before. It will soon be a common scene in the streets of Savannah, officers from the Savannah police department patrolling the city’s neighborhoods on bicycles.
SAVANNAH, GA

