WJCL
Georgia Southern soaring to SBC volleyball quarterfinals
FOLEY, Ala. — Georgia Southern defeated Southern Miss 3-1 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Thursday evening to advance to the quarterfinals in Foley, Alabama. The Eagles took the first two sets 25-23, 25-23 before Southern Miss forced a fourth set after topping the Eagles...
WJCL
Bryan County celebrates softball signings
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Bryan County High School celebrated a pair of big softball signings on Thursday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Bekah...
WJCL
Hostilo Hoops Community Classic bringing NCAA Basketball to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Big time college basketball is back in Savannah. The Hostilo Hoops Community Classic will be held the week of Thanksgiving and features NCAA Division I teams from around the country. The tournament will take place at Enmarket Arena Nov. 21-27, 2022. A Women’s Tournament tips off...
WJCL
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
WJCL
SCCPSS holds annual Basketball Media Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The SCCPSS HPEA Department held its 2022 Basketball Media Day on Thursday at Beach High School. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WJCL
Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
WJCL
Winter-like chill to hang around through this weekend
Temperatures more typical of January are likely to hang through this weekend for Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Time to dig out the extra layers and jackets!. Savannah tied a record for the coldest high temperature ever for November 17. Thursday's high of 51 tied the record set in 1883!
WJCL
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
WJCL
Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
WJCL
Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School get a special visit from a goat named “Moonpie”
STATESBORO, Ga. — Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School got a special visit from a furry friend.“Moonpie” is helping special needs children. With that sweet 'Mahh' sound, small hooves, and black and white soft fur, it’s hard for anyone to not love “Moonpie.”. She is...
WJCL
Chilly weekend temperatures and a look at rain chances through Thanksgiving week
Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around this weekend. Saturday is likely to start with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a little more sun before the next batch of clouds arrive. Saturday night into Sunday a couple showers...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's babysitter hosts candlelight vigil in his honor
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Quinton Simon’s babysitter held a candlelight vigil at her home Friday night, just feet from where Quinton was last seen. Diane McCarta was Quinton’s babysitter for 10 months, but since October 5 -- when he disappeared -- it's not been the same. “We...
WJCL
Building Great Futures: WJCL partners with Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for 3rd annual telethon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL is proud to partner with theFrank Callen Boys & Girls Club for the 3rd annual Building Great Futures Telethon & Online Auction. The event takes place Friday. Tune in to WJCL at the top of the hour, from 1 to 8 p.m., for live coverage.
WJCL
Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
WJCL
Savannah doctor explains how you can stay healthy this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means many are getting ready to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday with loved ones. With three major respiratory illnesses: RSV, COVID and the flu on the rise, a Savannah doctor is urging that you take proper precautions before you travel.
WJCL
Early morning fire damages interior of Effingham County church
RINCON, Ga. — Investigators are working to learn what caused an early morning fire at a church in Effingham County. Just hours ago, fire crews arrived on the scene at The Baptist Church at Ebenezer, located in Rincon on Ebenezer Road near Long Acre Road. Pastor Matt Hines says...
WJCL
Church Fire: Effingham County pastor says items lost due to overnight blaze
Investigators are working to learn what caused an early morning fire at a church in Effingham County. Early Friday morning, fire crews arrived on the scene at The Baptist Church at Ebenezer, located in Rincon on Ebenezer Road near Long Acre Road. Pastor Matt Hines says he found that some...
WJCL
Savannah Police Department introduces new bike unit
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police now have a new tool at their disposal to help fight crime. The new Bike Unit will allow them to go places they’ve never gone before. It will soon be a common scene in the streets of Savannah, officers from the Savannah police department patrolling the city’s neighborhoods on bicycles.
WJCL
90 acts set for the 2023 Savannah Music Festival. Here's when tickets go on sale
The Savannah Music Festival is set to have one of its biggest events ever next spring. Buddy Guy and Los Lobos are just some of the 90 live performances during next year’s festival which starts March 23. The concerts will take place at various venues from the Lucas Theater...
WJCL
Nonprofit provides housing for young adults aging out of the foster care system
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — November is national adoption month. It’s an initiative of the Children's Bureau that seeks to increase awareness of adoption issues. Gilliard and Company is a nonprofit that urges the community to help with housing those aging out of foster care. CEO Whitney lam Gilliard...
