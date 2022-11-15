PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office spring 2023 internship program. According to Noem’s press release, the student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. Additional duties may include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO