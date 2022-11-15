Read full article on original website
Related
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
I've Tried All the Popular Activewear Brands—These Pieces Are My Current Faves
There's one thing all successful workout sessions have in common—solid gear. Whether you're trying to scale to the top of the highest mountain peak or you're rolling like the river through those vinyasa flows, good activewear can really impact your movements. As someone who pays extra close attention to the clothing I wear, I've become pretty familiar with the most popular activewear brands over the years. Nordstrom, Athleta, and Lululemon are a few retailers whose offerings have stood out to me among the pack.
I'm a Fashion Editor and Always Recommend These 3 Nordstrom Brands, Period
As a fashion editor, I scroll through a variety of retailers to uncover fresh staples to add to my edits. One store I legit turn to every single time I’m sourcing market is Nordstrom. What can I say? Nordstrom consistently stocks a variety of brands to suit a range of styles. On that note, the retailer actually has a few in-house labels as part of the Nordstrom Made collections that are routinely front-runners for me.
People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One
The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
You're Done: 6 Winter Trends I Vetoed From My Closet (And 6 I'm Adding)
While I'm a big champion of shopping with longevity in mind, I'm also not immune to current trends. Being a fashion editor, I've always found it fun to look at every single thing that's trending and handpick the few that speak to my personal style so I can freshen up my outfit rotations. As much as I wish every single item I buy could stay in my closet forever, trying out new trends inevitably means that other ones will get the boot. My small NYC closet can only handle so much...
41 Chic Finds I'm Obsessing Over Right Now From J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom
I stumble upon a lot of great fashion finds while writing Who What Wear stories every week, and what makes the job fun and satisfying is being able to share the absolute best sartorial gems with you, our dear readers. There is a handful of items that have been getting me particularly excited this season from J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom, three retailers I happen to peruse a great deal. Below, I'm sharing the crème de la crème of trend-forward finds—from striking sweaters to beautiful boots and party-ready pieces—including a little something for every taste and budget.
31 Superb Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Under $75 to Score From Nordstrom RN
I spend a lot of time perusing Nordstrom (I swear it's all part of the job!), but the fall/winter season is by far my favorite time to browse and shop. Firstly, the retailer usually has big discounts pre-holiday season. Case in point: its current Cyber Month sale. Secondly, many of my favorite finds make for great holiday gifts, and gift shopping is where I thrive. Lastly, it's the ideal time to refresh my wardrobe, beauty cabinet, and home with some cozy, chic, and winter-ready additions for the cold-weather season ahead.
The Holidays Are Coming—21 Affordable Party Dresses I'm Freaking Out Over
The holiday season is fast approaching, and we want to ensure your party wardrobe is stocked and ready for the festivities. I already have quite a handful of events I know I need something fun to wear but I don't want to spend more than I need to. Thanks to hours of scrolling and hundreds of open tabs, I was able to locate the best affordable party dresses for the holiday season right here.
50 Fail-Proof Gift Ideas for Those Hard-to-Shop-For Girlfriends
Self-awareness is the cornerstone of growth, so it's time for me to admit something...I am one of those hard-to-shop-for girlfriends. Ever since I was young, I've been picky about everything I own, which has made the process of gift-giving challenging for my loved ones. Unfortunately for my partner, that pickiness has only worsened with age (blame it on my career path). I've accepted that I'm not the easiest person to shop for, so I've come up with coping mechanisms—i.e., sharing an entire wishlist with my boyfriend.
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
The J.Crew Black Friday Sale Is Everything—the Chicest Items You'll Love
It's officially here. J.Crew just launched its Black Friday Event, and yes, I'm talking about major deals early (like before Black Friday technically kicks off). Specifically, you can get 50% off your purchase with the code SHOPEARLY. Major. Let me just reiterate. J.Crew's editor-favorite knits, gorgeous coats, stunning tailoring, and...
42 Things You Have to See From Zara, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now
The holidays are on the horizon, and I don't know about you, but I'm in the mood to shop for festive pieces and basics to fill the holes in my winter wardrobe. Luckily, the internet has blessed us with plenty of options—particularly from Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, and Zara, the retailers at the center of this month's edition of 42 Things.
I Live in NYC and Commute—I'm Eying These Flats From Free People and Nordstrom
The latest installment of the early aughts redemption tour is the archetypal ballet flat. The tasteful flat is becoming synonymous with chic and easy style, not to mention built-in comfort. As a New Yorker and a hybrid-work commuter, I walk at least an hour on every trip out of the...
7 Winter Trends Celebrity Nail Artists Are Already Freaking Out Over
I'm always keeping an eye on what's trending in the nail space because I'm a major design enthusiast. Every few weeks, I sit down with my nail tech Stephanie (who is the best), and we plan out what designs we're vibing with the most for the season. We now have my nail looks on lock for the rest of 2022, but that doesn't mean I'm not still curious what other folks will be sporting during the colder months. Regardless of the season, I'm always screenshotting looks for future inspo anyway.
We're Fashion Editors Who Secretly Love Comfy Shoes—Here's What We're Shopping
When you think of shoes that fashion editors really, really love, you might imagine sky-high stilettos, over-the-knee leather boots, feather-adorned platform slides, or strappy sandals with a sculptural heel. And while these styles are plentiful in our wardrobes, it’s not a very well-kept secret that there’s a slightly more low-key shoe we rely on to get us through our busiest days.
Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Is On—Here's Everything on My Wish List
It's that time of the year again! The sale season has kicked off with Nordstrom's Holiday Sale, offering a selection of majorly discounted beauty items you'll want to grab before they disappear again. As a Seattle native (the home of Nordstrom), lover of all things beauty, and an avid shopper, I've come up with a list of 15+ products I'm planning on grabbing for myself and my loved ones during Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. If you're looking for a little inspiration to get shopping (it's never too early to start on those holiday presents, even if they're just for you), here's everything I have my eye on. Cheers to great beauty products for less!
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0