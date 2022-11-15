Read full article on original website
People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One
The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
And Now, Here's Why Nordstrom Is the Only Place Editors Shop for Capsule Pieces
I consider myself a classics girl—there's nothing I love more than a sleek black oversize blazer, chunky gold jewelry, and a touch of structured accessories. I've been refining my wardrobe for years to create a cohesive classic wardrobe, and it's partly because I have the help of my wonderful colleague, our very own market director, Bobby Schuessler.
I've Tried All the Popular Activewear Brands—These Pieces Are My Current Faves
There's one thing all successful workout sessions have in common—solid gear. Whether you're trying to scale to the top of the highest mountain peak or you're rolling like the river through those vinyasa flows, good activewear can really impact your movements. As someone who pays extra close attention to the clothing I wear, I've become pretty familiar with the most popular activewear brands over the years. Nordstrom, Athleta, and Lululemon are a few retailers whose offerings have stood out to me among the pack.
31 Superb Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Under $75 to Score From Nordstrom RN
I spend a lot of time perusing Nordstrom (I swear it's all part of the job!), but the fall/winter season is by far my favorite time to browse and shop. Firstly, the retailer usually has big discounts pre-holiday season. Case in point: its current Cyber Month sale. Secondly, many of my favorite finds make for great holiday gifts, and gift shopping is where I thrive. Lastly, it's the ideal time to refresh my wardrobe, beauty cabinet, and home with some cozy, chic, and winter-ready additions for the cold-weather season ahead.
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
41 Chic Finds I'm Obsessing Over Right Now From J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom
I stumble upon a lot of great fashion finds while writing Who What Wear stories every week, and what makes the job fun and satisfying is being able to share the absolute best sartorial gems with you, our dear readers. There is a handful of items that have been getting me particularly excited this season from J.Crew, H&M, and Nordstrom, three retailers I happen to peruse a great deal. Below, I'm sharing the crème de la crème of trend-forward finds—from striking sweaters to beautiful boots and party-ready pieces—including a little something for every taste and budget.
I'm a Shopping Editor—34 Boots, Flats, Shoulder Bags, Clutches, and Totes I Love
Hey, there. I'm the shopping director here at WWW. In my role, I spend a hefty chunky of my day sourcing fresh finds to create edits of must-try pieces. I recently showcased some of my favorite fall buys and cool pieces under $100. Today, I thought I'd bring you a curation that focuses on two of my favorite style categories—shoes and bags.
I Live in NYC and Commute—I'm Eying These Flats From Free People and Nordstrom
The latest installment of the early aughts redemption tour is the archetypal ballet flat. The tasteful flat is becoming synonymous with chic and easy style, not to mention built-in comfort. As a New Yorker and a hybrid-work commuter, I walk at least an hour on every trip out of the...
EmRata Wore a $40 Zara Skort With the Boots on Every Editor's Fall Wish List
Once you decide you love something, it's psychologically proven that you'll see it everywhere. It's called the frequency illusion (kind of), and yes, it's real. Since I, like so many of my fellow editors, am fully smitten with point-toe, knee-high boots, I'm not surprised that the exact style has become practically unavoidable in my everyday life, whether I'm working on a story or walking around the city. But even with all that exposure, I'm convinced the most recent time I spotted a pair was my chicest sighting yet.
My 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Are Pro Sale Shoppers—23 Nordstrom Finds We're Loving
I love discussing new fashion finds with my insanely stylish aunt. She has such an incredible eye for finds that are both exciting and classic. Since our styles do vary a bit, we love it when we can connect over stores that we both shop at and frequently. Today, we decided to spend way too much time diving into the current sale section at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom.
Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Is On—Here's Everything on My Wish List
It's that time of the year again! The sale season has kicked off with Nordstrom's Holiday Sale, offering a selection of majorly discounted beauty items you'll want to grab before they disappear again. As a Seattle native (the home of Nordstrom), lover of all things beauty, and an avid shopper, I've come up with a list of 15+ products I'm planning on grabbing for myself and my loved ones during Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. If you're looking for a little inspiration to get shopping (it's never too early to start on those holiday presents, even if they're just for you), here's everything I have my eye on. Cheers to great beauty products for less!
We're Fashion Editors Who Secretly Love Comfy Shoes—Here's What We're Shopping
When you think of shoes that fashion editors really, really love, you might imagine sky-high stilettos, over-the-knee leather boots, feather-adorned platform slides, or strappy sandals with a sculptural heel. And while these styles are plentiful in our wardrobes, it’s not a very well-kept secret that there’s a slightly more low-key shoe we rely on to get us through our busiest days.
My Friend Wanted a List of Affordable Items—I Sent These Nordstrom Sale Finds
Given my role as a fashion editor, I’m typically the one in my inner circle who gets messages about shopping advice. And what can I say? I love it, and I’m always here for it. One of my friends routinely inquires about affordable items I’ve spotted in the market that ring in under $100 but look elevated and expensive. During one of our recent exchanges, I mentioned that Nordstrom is currently having its big holiday sale (yes, before Black Friday technically starts), so I sent her a list of my favorite six items from the sale.
We Created 3 Elegant Jewelry Looks Courtesy of This Buzzy Brand
At Who What Wear, we're experts at finding hidden gems and pieces we think are worth your time, which is why I'm here to talk about Simon G. Jewelry—again. Yes, the Los Angeles–based jewelry line I can't stop talking about has been making waves among editors, and I wanted to share how we're styling these pieces with you.
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying in Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Stop everything because Sephora is about to launch its Black Friday deals, and we could not be more excited for some savings on our favorite beauty products. The retailer is known for its expansive brand offering and beauty deals in the lead-up to the festive season, so it's safe to say that when we heard that Sephora was launching a week's worth of savings from 11/21 to 11/28, we got our cards ready.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
16 Luxury Makeup Products I Think Are Actually Worth the Splurge
Welcome to The Great Beauty Try-On, where we seized the opportunity to test-drive the best-selling makeup products from some of your favorite beauty brands (plus some newcomers!) and documented the process along the way. I'll be the first to admit that my makeup application skills are lacking. Because of this...
Fashion People Agree—These 5 Looks Are Winners for the Holiday Season
The holiday season is no longer around the corner, it is here and in full swing. I have my first holiday event coming up in a week and I need to make sure my first look of the holiday season is a winner. I have been looking high and low for the perfect holiday party outfit inspiration, and trust me, there's a lot. There are certain holiday season staples that I absolutely adore like sparkly detailing, metallic fabrics, and a general fancier aesthetic. I mean, who doesn't love to dress up in sparkles and glitter and celebrate with champagne?
