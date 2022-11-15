Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Chris Olave, Najee Harris among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 11

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Sporting News
What channel is Titans vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 11
The Packers are coming off an overtime thriller against the Cowboys, downing former coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay thanks in large part to Christian Watson's three-touchdown performance. Such an awakening for the rookie wideout could provide a boost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which has sleepwalked through much of the season.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
Bears helping Claypool grow in offense
The Chicago bears are off to Atlanta for a road test against the 4-6 Falcons looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Quarterback Justin Fields has been an active runner the last two weeks with three of his eight touchdowns coming on the ground. His feet will need to be heavily relied on again this […]
Sporting News
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan RB uncertain for Ohio State hurting knee vs. Illinois
A week before one of the biggest games of the college football season, Michigan fans collectively held their breath as the team's star running back went down with an injury. Blake Corum was hurt in the second quarter of the Wolverines' game against Illinois at Michigan Stadium. He was tackled along the sideline and immediately grabbed his left knee. He went to the locker room just as immediately.
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook
As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
Sporting News
Are Keenan Allen & Mike Williams playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Chargers Week 11
For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The 49ers play in their second-straight primetime game, facing off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently favored by eight points, with the total set at 43.5, according to BetMGM. There's a good deal of big-named skill position talent on both sides of the field (Christian McCaffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, James Conner, etc.) making it entertaining for DFS players to field a showdown lineup to cap off Week 11.
Sporting News
How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field
Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As Sunday's slate of games nears, fantasy football owners with banged-up players need to monitor Week 11 injury reports to stay up to date on the statuses of players hit with "questionable" tags. This week, owners should be keeping an eye on running backs Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott, two impactful RBs who may make their way back on the field after missing a couple of weeks with ailments.
Sporting News
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
Sporting News
Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'
What can't Derrick Henry do? It appears that list is very short at this point. Henry peppered the box score on "Thursday Night Football" against the Packers, rushing 28 times for 87 yards with a touchdown, completing both pass attempts for four yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 45 yards.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Tonight's Best NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
Happy Friday! The NBA has an 11-game slate lined up this evening, so naturally we are putting together a DFS lineup on DraftKings to start the weekend with daily fantasy cash. Today we will reveal our team for the Friday night slate, and discuss why each player made the cut.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Packers final score, results: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee halt Green Bay's momentum on 'TNF'
The Packers looked like they had started to find their identity in last weekend's win over the Cowboys, but any momentum they might have gathered was lost Thursday night. The Titans outplayed Green Bay on both sides of the ball, with their typical hard-nosed style of defense and an offense that finally came to life.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Packers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.
