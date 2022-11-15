Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Chris Olave, Najee Harris among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 11

For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO