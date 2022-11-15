Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
KTVZ
Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days. Japan said it had the potential range to reach the US mainland. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by...
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now. The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and simmering U.S.-China tensions provided a difficult backdrop for the talks. Here’s a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab by the Red Sea:
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
KTVZ
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
KTVZ
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to ‘shut me up’
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to “shut me up.”. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
KTVZ
Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue
The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...
KTVZ
‘Ebola is real’: Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease. He is left taking care of three grandchildren under 13 after their mother fled the village to escape...
KTVZ
English speakers, here’s how to pronounce ‘Qatar’
The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing “Qatar.”. To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year’s World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That’s because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic قطر , which means each letter isn’t exactly as it seems. Let’s try our best to figure it out.
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
KTVZ
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
Oleksander’s restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor exercise cages,...
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
KTVZ
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy — and the rising cost of living — is likely to be the key battleground.
