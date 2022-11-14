Read full article on original website
unesco.org
UNESCO Member States commit to invest at least 10% of education budget on early childhood education
Research in neurosciences and social sciences shows that 85% of brain development takes place in the first 5 years of life. In particular, the first 3 years of life is vital to awaken children’s potential. To call attention to this important phase of a child’s development and to renew commitments to early childhood care and education, over 2,500 participants from 147 countries gathered at the World Conference, including heads of states, ministers, educators and experts.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the HEC Paris MBA Class of 2024
This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to France to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at HEC Paris. The Class of 2024 is comprised of 235 students, who may matriculate in September or January (class profile stats are an estimate until students matriculate in January). Thirty-six percent are women and 96 percent are international.
industrytoday.com
Solutions to the Skills Gap
Free training programs and initiatives that boost awareness of U.S. manufacturing opportunities can increase the pool of skilled workers. For decades, young adults believed that the ticket to success was a college degree. As a result, interest in the skilled trades declined. We are now paying the price for that shift with a shortage of skilled workers at a time when they are more critical than ever.
City of Tampere: Finland in Co-operation With Japan in Human-Centred Smart Urban Development
TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampere, one of Finland’s largest cities, is the first in Europe to introduce the Liveable Well-Being City indicators, which Japan uses to measure well-being factors from the perspective of residents in its 27 cities. The indicators will provide important information to support knowledge management on the state of the urban environment, the quality of services and the well-being of citizens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005601/en/ The cooperation between Japan and Finland was announced at the Smart City World Expo in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)
G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response
The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.
BBC
Skyroot: The private firms helping India aim high in space
"We started with a leap of faith." That's what Naga Bharath Daka says when asked about Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian space-tech start-up he co-founded with a colleague in 2018. Inspired by the promise offered by the space sector, he and fellow engineer Pawan Chandana left their secure government jobs at...
helihub.com
REBTECH signs MoU with PGZ Group
Global night vision solutions provider and industry leader, REBTECH has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and cooperation with the optoelectronic device, night vision, and thermal imaging producer PCO, an integral part of the capital group, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). The MOU was signed at the 30th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland on September 7th. The two companies will cooperate in developing REBTECH’s “Total Night Vision Package” that includes night vision goggle service and support, conversion of airframes to night vision compatibility as well as flight training offerings. U.S. based Night Flight Concepts and England based company, Helispeed will provide night vision training curriculums as well as aircraft flight training.
hippocraticpost.com
Tackling emerging antimalarial drug resistance in Africa
Tackling emerging antimalarial drug resistance in Africa: The WHO has launched new strategy to respond to the urgent problem of antimalarial drug resistance in Africa. The strategy is being released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, a global annual campaign to improve awareness of the growing threat of resistance to antibiotics and other medicines.
