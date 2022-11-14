TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampere, one of Finland’s largest cities, is the first in Europe to introduce the Liveable Well-Being City indicators, which Japan uses to measure well-being factors from the perspective of residents in its 27 cities. The indicators will provide important information to support knowledge management on the state of the urban environment, the quality of services and the well-being of citizens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005601/en/ The cooperation between Japan and Finland was announced at the Smart City World Expo in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO