Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Latest numbers, November 15th
There has been an uptick in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday.
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
First winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The National Weather Service of Binghamton has issued the first winter weather advisory of the season, to go into effect at 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Precipitation is a mix of snow and ice that will turn into rain by Wednesday afternoon. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the forecast calls for about 1-4 inches of snow and a layer of ice, somewhat tame for Ithaca winter but certainly a stark difference from the recent warmth.
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens
ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
Widespread Winter Weather Possible in Twin Tiers Overnight Nov. 15
The National Weather Service in Binghamton says while the region saw a little dusting of snow into this morning, there may be more serious winter weather headed to the Twin Tiers. According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 4:28 a.m. November 14, NOAA says: “Wintry precipitation will be possible...
whcuradio.com
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022 there were 83 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego,...
The Elmira Holiday Parade is back
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade, a holiday staple, is back for its 64th year after being cancelled one year and changed the next due to the pandemic. The holiday parade has been around since 1956 and it kicks off the holiday season here in the Elmira. The executive director for Elmira Downtown Development, […]
Keep a piece of history from the old IBM Country Club
On Thursday, The Agency and LeChase Construction will be hosting a "Get-A-Brick" day for those who would like to keep a piece of the Crocker Homestead at the Old IBM Country Club.
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
Harvest Fest this Saturday at U-E High School
This Saturday, November 19th, Union-Endicott High School will host its annual Harvest Fest from noon until 3 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
owegopennysaver.com
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
