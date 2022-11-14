ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Days Before Death: Suicide Impossible, Manager Says

Many speculations on how Aaron Carter died are circulating the internet, with many assuming it had something to do with his mental health and substance abuse; however, his manager came to set the record straight. According to Taylor Helgeson, the "I Want Candy" singer was in bad shape prior to...
UTAH STATE
musictimes.com

Slipknot Will NO Longer Release Albums? Corey Taylor Responds to Clown's Comments

Slipknot has been under the spotlight in the past months since the release of its full album, "The End, So Far." But percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently sparked worries among fans who still want to listen to the band's future albums. For what it's worth, Crahan sat for an interview...
musictimes.com

Young Dolph Net Worth 2022: How Much Did Rapper Earn Upon His Death?

Was rapper Young Dolph a millionaire upon his death?. On November 17 last year, rapper Young Dolph tragically died after armed men shot him several times while he was buying at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. At the young age of 36, his life and career were cut short, leaving his family and fans brokenhearted.
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'

The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
musictimes.com

Offset Says Takeoff's Death Is Unbearable Nightmare: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

Offset, Takeoff's co-member in Migos, broke his silence following the tragic and untimely death of the rapper. On Friday, Takeoff's family, friends, and fans came together to celebrate his life after the rapper died in the November 1 shooting incident. While most of them broke their silence over the devastating event already, it took Offset quite some time to process the news and comment on the death of his cousin.
GoldDerby

How ‘Black Bird’ creator Dennis Lehane used the limited series to interrogate the male gaze [Exclusive Video Interview]

The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has often tackled stories about complicated men and the criminal underworld, but up to a point. For instance, he doesn’t like serial killers or stories about prison. So when he first started reading James Keene’s true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the book didn’t seem like something he’d want to adapt. After all, it focuses on Keene’s stint in a federal prison, where he tried to get a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall to confess to his crimes.  “It wasn’t anything...
musictimes.com

Shania Twain, Harry Styles Collab a Dream: Will It Happen?

Shania Twain describes a collaboration with Harry Styles as a "dream." The country music diva, who performed with the former One Direction member at Coachella earlier this year to play her classics "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One," would love to create "magic" with him in the studio.
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order Against 1501 Ent Label Explained Before 2022 AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion was just granted a restraining order against her embattled music label 1501 Entertainment after it has "unlawfully" made efforts in blocking or interfering with Meg's use of her music prior to the American Awards 2022. Based on Billboard's exclusively obtained documents, Megan Thee Stallion, formally known as...
musictimes.com

Kanye West a 'Scam:' Donda 2' Producer Cheated off His Paycheck?

Kanye West has been under fire recently, dealing with controversy after controversy, and his most recent album "Donda 2" is another one added to the long list. According to reports released earlier this year, West was sued for sampling the 1986 hit "Move Your Body" at least 22 times on "Flowers," a song off "Donda 2."
musictimes.com

How Rock Star & Ad Man Herbert Hernandez Keeps Music Front & Center - Despite It Being a Second Career

Countless children grow up wanting to be rock stars, and Herbert Hernandez was no exception. As a child of many talents, he found himself naturally drawn to both visual arts and to music - as well as having an interest in sports and movies. But this also meant that he had lots of options available to him. During high school, his older brother Darwin taught him how to play the guitar, which Herbert had a natural propensity for. But he wasn't ready to commit to music as a career.
musictimes.com

BTS at 2023 Grammys: All the Nominations K-pop Supergroup Scored This Year Revealed

BTS will attempt to bring home its first Grammy award this year. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy uploaded the list of nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards. Once again, BTS dominated several nominations for its successful music stint this year. After only having one nomination last year, BTS is now...
musictimes.com

Drummer Brandon Fried Fired From "The Neighbourhood" Amid Groping Accusations [DETAILS]

"The Neighbourhood" let go of its drummer, Brandon Fried, amid the allegations that he groped The Marias singer, Maria Zardoya. In an Instagram Story post shared by The New York Post, Zardoya claimed that the drummer showed lewd behavior that has since become one of the most uncomfortable things she ever experienced.
musictimes.com

Nipsey Hussle Documentary: LeBron James To Produce Murdered Rapper's Story

Nipsey Hussle is going to receive the documentary treatment. The documentary series will follow his life and career, and it was produced by NBA star LeBron James. James shared the exciting news with fans through social media. He posted the trailer and captioned it: "It started in Crenshaw, now the marathon continues."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy