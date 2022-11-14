Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Days Before Death: Suicide Impossible, Manager Says
Many speculations on how Aaron Carter died are circulating the internet, with many assuming it had something to do with his mental health and substance abuse; however, his manager came to set the record straight. According to Taylor Helgeson, the "I Want Candy" singer was in bad shape prior to...
musictimes.com
Ric Ocasek Dead: Paulina Porizkova Details How She Found the Musician’s Lifeless Body Amid Divorce
Ric Ocasek shocked the world in 2019 because of his untimely passing and his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, has detailed what really happened at the time when she found her ex-partner's lifeless body. According to Page Six, the model recently published a book titled "No Filter: The Good, the Bad...
musictimes.com
Slipknot Will NO Longer Release Albums? Corey Taylor Responds to Clown's Comments
Slipknot has been under the spotlight in the past months since the release of its full album, "The End, So Far." But percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently sparked worries among fans who still want to listen to the band's future albums. For what it's worth, Crahan sat for an interview...
musictimes.com
Young Dolph Net Worth 2022: How Much Did Rapper Earn Upon His Death?
Was rapper Young Dolph a millionaire upon his death?. On November 17 last year, rapper Young Dolph tragically died after armed men shot him several times while he was buying at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. At the young age of 36, his life and career were cut short, leaving his family and fans brokenhearted.
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'
The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
musictimes.com
Lewis Capaldi Not Fond of Ed Sheeran Collab in Comeback, Thinks He's 'Outdated'?
Lewis Capaldi said a collaboration with Ed Sheeran is not something he wants - at least not to be the first track to signal his comeback. He added that Sheeran pitched some lyrics to a song that he was supposed to sing but he could not take it. Lewis Capaldi...
musictimes.com
Offset Says Takeoff's Death Is Unbearable Nightmare: 'My Heart Is Shattered'
Offset, Takeoff's co-member in Migos, broke his silence following the tragic and untimely death of the rapper. On Friday, Takeoff's family, friends, and fans came together to celebrate his life after the rapper died in the November 1 shooting incident. While most of them broke their silence over the devastating event already, it took Offset quite some time to process the news and comment on the death of his cousin.
How ‘Black Bird’ creator Dennis Lehane used the limited series to interrogate the male gaze [Exclusive Video Interview]
The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has often tackled stories about complicated men and the criminal underworld, but up to a point. For instance, he doesn’t like serial killers or stories about prison. So when he first started reading James Keene’s true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the book didn’t seem like something he’d want to adapt. After all, it focuses on Keene’s stint in a federal prison, where he tried to get a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall to confess to his crimes. “It wasn’t anything...
musictimes.com
Roberta Flack 2022: Net Worth, Career, Health Condition, and Updates
Many fans are concerned for Roberta Flack as her representatives recently revealed that the singer is struggling with a health condition , and she can no longer sing. In honor of the musician, take a closer look at her life and career. Born Roberta Cleopatra Flack, the 85-year-old jazz singer...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Gucci Mane Makes BIG Move For Late Rapper in Latest Music Video [WATCH]
Gucci Mane is popularly known for dissing other musicians in his songs, but it appears that he headed to a different direction this time as he made a big move for Takeoff weeks after he passed away. In early reports, the 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball,...
musictimes.com
Shania Twain, Harry Styles Collab a Dream: Will It Happen?
Shania Twain describes a collaboration with Harry Styles as a "dream." The country music diva, who performed with the former One Direction member at Coachella earlier this year to play her classics "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One," would love to create "magic" with him in the studio.
musictimes.com
PnB Rock, Takeoff Deaths Exploited: 'Treated as Martyrs, Doomed to Die' Analyst Says
Is there a problem with how rappers' deaths are being reported? Is the media too amazed by the gory details of rappers' deaths - losing touch of becoming more humane and sensitive?. This month, the hip-hop community experienced a sudden jolt when the news of Takeoff's gunshot death became public...
Kristen Bell dishes on her new Amazon movie and 'the worst thing you can do' at weddings
Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt star in the new ensemble comedy "The People We Hate at the Wedding," streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order Against 1501 Ent Label Explained Before 2022 AMAs
Megan Thee Stallion was just granted a restraining order against her embattled music label 1501 Entertainment after it has "unlawfully" made efforts in blocking or interfering with Meg's use of her music prior to the American Awards 2022. Based on Billboard's exclusively obtained documents, Megan Thee Stallion, formally known as...
musictimes.com
Kanye West a 'Scam:' Donda 2' Producer Cheated off His Paycheck?
Kanye West has been under fire recently, dealing with controversy after controversy, and his most recent album "Donda 2" is another one added to the long list. According to reports released earlier this year, West was sued for sampling the 1986 hit "Move Your Body" at least 22 times on "Flowers," a song off "Donda 2."
musictimes.com
How Rock Star & Ad Man Herbert Hernandez Keeps Music Front & Center - Despite It Being a Second Career
Countless children grow up wanting to be rock stars, and Herbert Hernandez was no exception. As a child of many talents, he found himself naturally drawn to both visual arts and to music - as well as having an interest in sports and movies. But this also meant that he had lots of options available to him. During high school, his older brother Darwin taught him how to play the guitar, which Herbert had a natural propensity for. But he wasn't ready to commit to music as a career.
musictimes.com
BTS at 2023 Grammys: All the Nominations K-pop Supergroup Scored This Year Revealed
BTS will attempt to bring home its first Grammy award this year. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy uploaded the list of nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards. Once again, BTS dominated several nominations for its successful music stint this year. After only having one nomination last year, BTS is now...
musictimes.com
Rappers Are Trying Too Hard to Show Off, and are Murdered As a Result, HipHop Veterans Say
E-40 and Too Short, OGs of hip hop, are searching for solutions to the disturbing murder rates in the rap industry today, and they believe social media is a good place to start. In a recent opinion piece for The Atlantic, 40 and Short argue that the current tendency of...
musictimes.com
Drummer Brandon Fried Fired From "The Neighbourhood" Amid Groping Accusations [DETAILS]
"The Neighbourhood" let go of its drummer, Brandon Fried, amid the allegations that he groped The Marias singer, Maria Zardoya. In an Instagram Story post shared by The New York Post, Zardoya claimed that the drummer showed lewd behavior that has since become one of the most uncomfortable things she ever experienced.
musictimes.com
Nipsey Hussle Documentary: LeBron James To Produce Murdered Rapper's Story
Nipsey Hussle is going to receive the documentary treatment. The documentary series will follow his life and career, and it was produced by NBA star LeBron James. James shared the exciting news with fans through social media. He posted the trailer and captioned it: "It started in Crenshaw, now the marathon continues."
