Countless children grow up wanting to be rock stars, and Herbert Hernandez was no exception. As a child of many talents, he found himself naturally drawn to both visual arts and to music - as well as having an interest in sports and movies. But this also meant that he had lots of options available to him. During high school, his older brother Darwin taught him how to play the guitar, which Herbert had a natural propensity for. But he wasn't ready to commit to music as a career.

2 DAYS AGO