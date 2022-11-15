Ohio manufacturer develops wrapping that protects utility poles from wildfires

Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 30th day of November, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO