Ohio manufacturer develops wrapping that protects utility poles from wildfires

Read full article on original website
Related
toledolegalnews.com
Ohio Monsanto Settlement PCB Advisory Board accepting project proposals
The Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) Advisory Board is now accepting funding proposals for projects that address environmental harm and public health, including projects that mitigate the impact of PCBs on Ohio soils, waterways and drinking water sources. The PCB Advisory Board was created from a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ohio...
toledolegalnews.com
Ohio sets all-time gubernatorial general election absentee & early voting record
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently announced Ohio voters broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide Gubernatorial General Election earlier this month with 1,550,440 million Ohioans requesting an absentee ballot or casting their ballot early in-person. This is an increase of 3.9 percent over the previous record set in 2018. Data includes all ballots received and processed through 2:00pm on Monday afternoon.
toledolegalnews.com
NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES
Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 30th day of November, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
toledolegalnews.com
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING
Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2009EST0910 Tank, Burton B. 2010EST1828 Vergiels, Margaret L. 2019EST1212 Snyder, Kenneth R. 2019EST2124 Siegel, Dorothy Carla. 2020EST0083 Greenawalt, Ralph...
toledolegalnews.com
Common Pleas filings received on November 17, 2022
"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. "CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on...
Comments / 0