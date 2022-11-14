ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Rihanna Just Tainted Her Brand Forever With That Johnny Depp Runway Appearance

I try not to cast aspersions on anyone unless they really, absolutely, truly deserve it. James Corden: He deserves it. The woman who cut in front of me at CVS the other day: She deserves it. Domestic abusers: They deserve it, and then some.Casting aspersions on Rihanna, however, was not something I ever thought I’d have to do. Anti is one of the greatest albums of the decade. “Umbrella” reminded me to put an umbrella in every single bag and backpack I own. I own some Fenty blush, and everyone compliments me when I wear it.Even after she dropped the...
HOLAUSA

Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, and more stun in Black Panther 2 premiere

Fans are celebrating the premiere of “Black Panther 2.” The film’s all star cast delivered gorgeous dresses and outfits at the film’s Hollywood premiere, with Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira all leaving a memorable impression. Rihanna, who released a song for the film,...
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
NME

Here’s what Johnny Depp does in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Johnny Depp’s role in Rihanna‘s feature-length fashion film Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 has been revealed. The annual television event, which first took place in September 2019, features music and dance performances carried out by models, artists and special guests dressed in clothes manufactured by Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Well-known celebrities to have taken part previously include Burna Boy, Emily Ratajkowski, Rico Nasty and DJ Khaled among others. It is streamed in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina

Bradley has been hanging out with his gal pals recently, including Brooke Shields, as reports have him reconciling with his ex and baby mama, Irina. Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
Hypebae

Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
musictimes.com

Rapper BoB Now 2022: Age, Biography, Birthday, Net Worth, Discography

Do you remember the rapper behind the famous 2010 hit "Nothin' On You" with Bruno Mars?. Since his huge success in the past decade, fans have been wondering where he is now. Born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BoB is one of the biggest rappers and music producers in 2009.
IndieWire

How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...

