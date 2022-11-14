Read full article on original website
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
Ric Ocasek Dead: Paulina Porizkova Details How She Found the Musician’s Lifeless Body Amid Divorce
Ric Ocasek shocked the world in 2019 because of his untimely passing and his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, has detailed what really happened at the time when she found her ex-partner's lifeless body. According to Page Six, the model recently published a book titled "No Filter: The Good, the Bad...
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Lauren Conrad in Y2K-Approved Ripped Jeans & Braided Jimmy Choo Mules on ‘Back to the Beach’
Kristin Cavallari brought reality TV fans to a halt today, after reuniting with former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad. The duo recorded the newest episode of Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s podcast, “Back to the Beach,” where they discuss the truth behind their time on the show. The Uncommon James founder posed with Conrad and Stephen Colletti to announce the episode today on Instagram, wearing a burnt orange cutout halter top and bleached denim jeans. With torn distressing adding a grungy edge to her ensemble, Cavallari finished her attire with a gold watch. Conrad was dressed for the occasion as well, wearing...
Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Paris Hilton Subtly Supports Johnny Depp Amid Rihanna Fashion Show Backlash
Paris Hilton seemingly showed her support for Johnny Depp amid backlash over his appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, made a nearly 40-second appearance in the Amazon Prime Video series while modeling pajamas, an olive green robe and layers of silver chain necklaces.
Rapper BoB Now 2022: Age, Biography, Birthday, Net Worth, Discography
Do you remember the rapper behind the famous 2010 hit "Nothin' On You" with Bruno Mars?. Since his huge success in the past decade, fans have been wondering where he is now. Born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BoB is one of the biggest rappers and music producers in 2009.
Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress
Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
Shakira Shakes Up A Christmas Dinner In A Sheer Gown In Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Kate Hudson Looks Beyond Confident In Captivating Olive Corset Gown For Knives Out Press Tour
Kate Hudson has always made a place for herself on best-dressed lists, but her outfits for the Knives Out promotional tour have been something else. Both dreamy and sultry, Hudson knows how to turn heads with these ensembles that accentuate her every curve. On Nov 14, Hudson shared a series...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David Koma midi dress to the event. The designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps. The bottom of her gown was decorated with a sheer mesh embellished with emerald gemstones. The sparkling piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Swift accessorized with an array of gold earring cuffs and a set of rings. The singer...
Katie Holmes Swaps Her Signature Cashmere for a Full Leather Look
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures—casual wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra-stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses, and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan—have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein. “Something’s wrong with Instagram, it’s...
Johnny Depp Models Green Loungewear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Johnny Depp made his surprise appearance in Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.” on Tuesday. The fourth annual Savage x Fenty show can be streamed online through the Prime Video platform. In visuals shared from the show, Depp leans against a tree before walking through a...
Hayden Panettiere Commands Attention in Bold Red Saint Laurent Minidress & Pumps for amfAR Los Angeles Gala 2022
Hayden Panettiere made an entrance in a vibrant red Saint Laurent blazer minidress as she walked the carpet at the 2022 amfAR Los Angeles Gala held at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. Clad in signature Laurent padded shoulders, the thigh-skimming dress featured a peaked lapel neckline and a double-breasted silhouette. Six buttons fell along the front bodice of the blazer dress with only two buttons pressed along one side of her waist. Panettiere amped up the wool, tailored dress with ultra-sheer black tights, platform open-toe black sandals and a studded black handle clutch adding just one touch of embellishment to the...
Kanye West a 'Scam:' Donda 2' Producer Cheated off His Paycheck?
Kanye West has been under fire recently, dealing with controversy after controversy, and his most recent album "Donda 2" is another one added to the long list. According to reports released earlier this year, West was sued for sampling the 1986 hit "Move Your Body" at least 22 times on "Flowers," a song off "Donda 2."
Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'
The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
