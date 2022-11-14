Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Elton John Farewell Tour Lineup: Singer to Feature Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and More!
Elton John would be ending the North American leg of his million-dollar-generating concert called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" and he tapped some of his most popular musician friends to help him close the show with a bang. According to Billboard, the legendary singer would wrap up his...
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour Ticket Scam? Resell Tickets Priced Up to $24,000!
Taylor Swift is making headlines over the past few hours as her highly-anticipated "The Eras" tour began its pre-sale. More recently, many fans were complaining as resell passes are priced at thousands of dollars. According to Pop Factions, floor tickets to the concert are being resold for $2,000 to a...
musictimes.com
Get To Know Anitta, Omar Apollo, Maneskin, and More 2023 Grammy Awards Best New Artists: Their Rise, Career, and Discography
The Recording Academy just announced this year's best new artist nominees, and while some of them are already quite well-known among mainstream listeners like Anitta, Latto, and Maneskin, some might wonder about the other nominees and how they earned their nominations. According to their website, the Grammy for Best New...
musictimes.com
Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses Shocks With New Look - Is He Alright?
Axl Rose has been performing since the mid-1980s - and his look is already trademark. Who thought he can sport a different hairstyle and whole different look?. As part of their latest tour, Guns N' Roses's frontman stormed the stage at Singapore's National Stadium looking dramatically different from his glory days.
One of Miami’s hottest late-night clubs is opening a rooftop bar and restaurant
On an average week, around 10,000 clubbers flock to E11even Miami, the internationally known all-night party destination with trapeze artists, burlesque shows, DJs and live musical performances.
musictimes.com
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023: Official Lineup, Tickets, and More Details!
Rolling Loud is making its way back to Los Angeles after not having the event in the city for over four years. Now that fans are excited, who would be performing at the festival and how could they secure tickets?. According to Uproxx, the famed music festival will be held...
musictimes.com
Nas Net Worth 2022: Rapper’s Fortune at the Time of Home Robbery Explored
Nas made headlines recently not just because of the release of his latest album "King's Disease III," but also due to the home robbery that happened while he was celebrating his new project. The big question is how much his net worth was at the time of the incident. According...
