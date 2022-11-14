ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get To Know Anitta, Omar Apollo, Maneskin, and More 2023 Grammy Awards Best New Artists: Their Rise, Career, and Discography

The Recording Academy just announced this year's best new artist nominees, and while some of them are already quite well-known among mainstream listeners like Anitta, Latto, and Maneskin, some might wonder about the other nominees and how they earned their nominations. According to their website, the Grammy for Best New...
musictimes.com

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses Shocks With New Look - Is He Alright?

Axl Rose has been performing since the mid-1980s - and his look is already trademark. Who thought he can sport a different hairstyle and whole different look?. As part of their latest tour, Guns N' Roses's frontman stormed the stage at Singapore's National Stadium looking dramatically different from his glory days.

