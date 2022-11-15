Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
KGET 17
Instacart delivery carjacking leads BPD in vehicle pursuit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are in custody after carjacking an Instacart delivery driver and leading police on a chase in East Bakersfield Monday night, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of a carjacking just before 10 p.m. on Taylor Street just east...
Bakersfield Now
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
Taft Midway Driller
Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit
(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Over 3 dozen arrested following take-over sideshow events
More than three dozen people were arrested and 16 vehicles were impounded after the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple "take over sideshows" on November 12th and November 13th.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for gunman near Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspected gunman in Downtown Bakersfield. Police responded to a reported shooting at the bike path behind Sam Lynn Ball Park at around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found a man in critical condition. He was taken to...
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on Stockdale Hwy.
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a woman. According to Bakersfield police, officers responded to the crash on Friday, Nov. 4th, at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block...
Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
thesungazette.com
Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO
On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.
Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
