Shafter, CA

KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET 17

Instacart delivery carjacking leads BPD in vehicle pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are in custody after carjacking an Instacart delivery driver and leading police on a chase in East Bakersfield Monday night, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of a carjacking just before 10 p.m. on Taylor Street just east...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit

(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for gunman near Downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspected gunman in Downtown Bakersfield. Police responded to a reported shooting at the bike path behind Sam Lynn Ball Park at around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found a man in critical condition. He was taken to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022

Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
ARVIN, CA
thesungazette.com

Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO

On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

