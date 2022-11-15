Read full article on original website
Two community foundations chosen to lead RWJF initiative in New Jersey
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) has announced a grant to the Community Foundation of New Jersey (CFNJ) and Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) to oversee strategy development and management of New Jersey Health Initiatives (NJHI), one of RWJF’s flagship grantmaking programs in its home state. Last June,...
Nine in ten donors plan to maintain their giving through year-end
Nine in ten Americans remain committed to giving at least as much to nonprofits this year as they did in 2021, a survey by giving platform Classy finds. Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. donors, the report, Why America Gives 2022, found that while 49 percent of respondents were pessimistic about the economic outlook, 90 percent planned to donate the same amount or more in 2022 compared with last year, up from 84 percent in 2021 and 83 percent in 2020. In addition, 39 percent of respondents reported adjusting their budgets to have funds to donate to the causes and organizations they cared about, and 60 percent gave to new causes in response to a news event-related appeal, including in the areas of international human rights crises, climate change, reproductive rights and women’s health, and disability rights.
Today’s most trusted messengers: How nonprofits and causes can effectively move people from awareness to action
Who should causes and brands leverage as messengers to help generate awareness, increase knowledge, and inspire action to address today’s most pressing issues?. In 2021, I helped lead a study for the Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) to determine just that: When it comes to the most important—and often divisive—issues today, who do Americans turn to for honest, unbiased information to help guide decision making?
Grants to charities through DAFs surpassed $45 billion, report finds
Grantmaking through donor-advised funds (DAFs) increased 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and 400 percent over the past decade, an annual study from the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) finds. The 12th edition of NPT’s Donor-Advised Fund Report detailed growth in all key DAF metrics during 2021 and found that the...
‘Small victory for humankind’: U.S., EU agree to climate payments
The deal reached after a marathon summit in Egypt meets the demands of developing countries and sweeps aside decades of American and European objections.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Open Society University Network launches Afghan fellows program
The Open Society University Network has announced the launch of the Afghan Challenge Fund (ACF) as part of its Threatened Scholars Integration Initiative (TSI). Supported by a $2 million grant from the Open Society Foundations, ACF aims to address the precarious conditions faced by many Afghans arriving in the West after the Taliban seized power in August 2021: Many can only find employment that does not correspond to their skills and expertise. The fellowship program is designed to place newly arrived scholars and civil society professionals in positions suited to their talents and training, so they can thrive and make positive contributions to their host nations and work toward a democratic and pluralistic future Afghanistan.
