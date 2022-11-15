ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstwire.com

Northampton’s Stayin’ Alive

By 11 p.m., the club was booming. Almost everyone who had entered now danced under a disco ball, shaking and moving with plastic cups in their hands on a Saturday night while the DJ played Afrobeats and Reggaeton. The music reverberated through the floor, making it difficult to hear. People’s...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Felling Of Merry Maple Was Premature, Lamentable

Just in time for the Holidays the powers that be in Amherst have allowed the legacy “Merry Maple” tree on the Town Common to be cut up and destroyed. This Norway Maple, planted in 1875, has been the focus of yearly holiday festivities and helped create fond memories for generations of residents from Amherst and the surrounding communities. Countless appeals from townspeople and others to save the fabled tree were dismissed even though various arborists and the Amherst Tree Warden himself noted in the Amherst Bulletin that the tree could live another 20 or 25 years. Strangely, a majority of Amherst Shade Tree Committee members signed off on the cutting as well. Apparently, it’s all about development in this once quaint town and plans to redevelop the North Common were deemed more important than tradition or preservation.
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home

James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston

Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston! After 25 years in Bolton, Animal Adventures is expanding to a second location in Hubbardston, MA. The public is invited to a special fundraiser to help the family zoo & rescue center get off the ground. The Hubbardston fundraiser is set for Thanksgiving...
HUBBARDSTON, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure

Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

