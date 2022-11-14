Charlotte FC Academy players, defender James Nyandjo and forward Nimfasha Berchimas, have been invited to join the U.S. Under-16 Men's Youth National Team in Albir, Spain to participate in the Football Federations Cup. Of the 20 total players involved, Berchimas will be the youngest participant in the tournament being the only player born in 2008 while every other player is a 2007.

