Nine in ten Americans remain committed to giving at least as much to nonprofits this year as they did in 2021, a survey by giving platform Classy finds. Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. donors, the report, Why America Gives 2022, found that while 49 percent of respondents were pessimistic about the economic outlook, 90 percent planned to donate the same amount or more in 2022 compared with last year, up from 84 percent in 2021 and 83 percent in 2020. In addition, 39 percent of respondents reported adjusting their budgets to have funds to donate to the causes and organizations they cared about, and 60 percent gave to new causes in response to a news event-related appeal, including in the areas of international human rights crises, climate change, reproductive rights and women’s health, and disability rights.

1 DAY AGO