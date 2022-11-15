Read full article on original website
Two community foundations chosen to lead RWJF initiative in New Jersey
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) has announced a grant to the Community Foundation of New Jersey (CFNJ) and Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) to oversee strategy development and management of New Jersey Health Initiatives (NJHI), one of RWJF’s flagship grantmaking programs in its home state. Last June,...
Ruth Foundation for the Arts announces $11.5 million in grants
The Milwaukee-based Ruth Foundation for the Arts has announced the launch of grantmaking programs as well as its latest grants totaling $11.5 million. In addition to its new Thought Leaders and Core Grant programs, the foundation introduced the Ruth DeYoung Kohler (RDK) Legacy Fund, mirroring the support DeYoung Kohler provided arts institutions throughout her lifetime. The Core Grant program awards grants of approximately $50,000 to each of 86 nonprofit arts organizations—$4.5 million in total. The one-year program builds out the foundation’s programmatic scope and geographic reach. The multiyear Thought Leaders awards a total of $4.5 million in funding to 14 nonprofit arts organizations, with each slated to receive approximately $300,000 over three years. The RDK Legacy Fund will provide $2.5 million annually to as many as 40 organizations.
Community Foundation Update (11/19/2022)
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF) has announced that the role of its general counsel, Chanthi Lune, has been expanded to include the title of senior vice president, operations. The appointment is not an internal promotion; Lune participated in a competitive executive search including external candidates. As senior vice president, she will oversee the Philanthropic Services division, which encompasses grants, gifts, scholarships, and consulting services.
Representation, protection, restitution: Women lay out key demands at COP27 climate summit
Women are historically underrepresented at the United Nations’ global conference on climate change, and this year’s gathering, in Egypt, is no exception.
Open Society University Network launches Afghan fellows program
The Open Society University Network has announced the launch of the Afghan Challenge Fund (ACF) as part of its Threatened Scholars Integration Initiative (TSI). Supported by a $2 million grant from the Open Society Foundations, ACF aims to address the precarious conditions faced by many Afghans arriving in the West after the Taliban seized power in August 2021: Many can only find employment that does not correspond to their skills and expertise. The fellowship program is designed to place newly arrived scholars and civil society professionals in positions suited to their talents and training, so they can thrive and make positive contributions to their host nations and work toward a democratic and pluralistic future Afghanistan.
Nine in ten donors plan to maintain their giving through year-end
Nine in ten Americans remain committed to giving at least as much to nonprofits this year as they did in 2021, a survey by giving platform Classy finds. Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. donors, the report, Why America Gives 2022, found that while 49 percent of respondents were pessimistic about the economic outlook, 90 percent planned to donate the same amount or more in 2022 compared with last year, up from 84 percent in 2021 and 83 percent in 2020. In addition, 39 percent of respondents reported adjusting their budgets to have funds to donate to the causes and organizations they cared about, and 60 percent gave to new causes in response to a news event-related appeal, including in the areas of international human rights crises, climate change, reproductive rights and women’s health, and disability rights.
Mott Foundation awards $10 million to Flint’s Berston Field House
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has announced a $10 million grant to the city of Flint, Michigan, toward construction and renovations at Berston Field House, a nearly 100-year-old community center on the city’s north side. The grant will help create a state-of-the-art community center with the capacity to serve...
