Sea turtles hatching on Florida beaches are feeling the heat from warming climate
When anyone asks me what’s the coolest thing I’ve ever covered, I always tell them about the sea turtle: I once witnessed a loggerhead turtle crawl onto a Sarasota County beach in the dark of a new moon, dig a hole, and lay a bunch of eggs. That...
The passion of a social worker; changing lives one case at a time
When you’re a social worker in the child welfare system, you’re expected to be “everything to everyone,” and the specific role depends on the case. Sometimes, I’m coordinating medical needs. Other times, I’m representing children and their families in court. Or I’m acting as a therapist. Or a mediator. Or even a parent.
