Bankson leaves the Apopka City Council for the Florida Legislature with a six-year legacy of grace and composure

UF/IFAS Extension continues its classes and programs for Apopka and Orange County residents in December:. Beekeeping 101 – Is Beekeeping for Me? (Online) Learn if beekeeping is for you! In this very beginner class presented via Zoom by Orange County Extension Agent JK Yarborough, you'll learn about the important agricultural role honey bees play, how much it costs to get started, and the legality of keeping bees in your area. After this class, check out our Beekeeping 201 class!

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO