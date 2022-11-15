Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Bakersfield Now
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD […]
KGET 17
Instacart delivery carjacking leads BPD in vehicle pursuit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are in custody after carjacking an Instacart delivery driver and leading police on a chase in East Bakersfield Monday night, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of a carjacking just before 10 p.m. on Taylor Street just east...
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter theft: The common denominator for Bakersfield residents
In a region often polarized by politics, there is one common denominator that seems to unite Americans together more effectively than The Super Bowl or Christmas combined: catalytic converters. On Tuesday, in partnership with Pep Boys Auto, the Bakersfield Police Department set up shop at the F Street location downtown....
Taft Midway Driller
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
City of Wasco appoints Charlie Fivecoat chief of new city police department
Fivecoat has many years of law enforcement experience, and has served as chief of police for McFarland, Tehachapi, Shafter, and Wasco.
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
Taft Midway Driller
CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale
The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
theshafterpress.com
Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
Comments / 0