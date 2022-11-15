ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Instacart delivery carjacking leads BPD in vehicle pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are in custody after carjacking an Instacart delivery driver and leading police on a chase in East Bakersfield Monday night, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of a carjacking just before 10 p.m. on Taylor Street just east...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Catalytic converter theft: The common denominator for Bakersfield residents

In a region often polarized by politics, there is one common denominator that seems to unite Americans together more effectively than The Super Bowl or Christmas combined: catalytic converters. On Tuesday, in partnership with Pep Boys Auto, the Bakersfield Police Department set up shop at the F Street location downtown....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Stephanie L. Lumpkins

Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
HANFORD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022

Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale

The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

