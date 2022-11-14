ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

flyernews.com

Dayton’s men’s basketball team goes 2-0 for an exciting beginning of the season

Photo by Keegan Gupta, director of digital media and photography. The hype surrounding the University of Dayton Men’s basketball team came to an apex when the Dayton Flyers were revealed in the first AP Top 25 Preseason Poll. The Flyers were placed at No. 24 and are ranked in the preseason for the first time since the beginning of the 2009-10 season, when they began the season ranked No. 21.
flyernews.com

Women’s soccer falls to Saint Louis in A10 championship

Photo by Keegan Gupta, director of digital media and photography. The women’s soccer team played the Saint Louis University Billikens in the Atlantic 10 Championship Nov. 6. Dayton, seeded second in the Atlantic 10 conference, was defeated by top seed Saint Louis. This championship was the second time this...
