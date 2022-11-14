Photo by Keegan Gupta, director of digital media and photography. The hype surrounding the University of Dayton Men’s basketball team came to an apex when the Dayton Flyers were revealed in the first AP Top 25 Preseason Poll. The Flyers were placed at No. 24 and are ranked in the preseason for the first time since the beginning of the 2009-10 season, when they began the season ranked No. 21.

