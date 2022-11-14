Read full article on original website
Georgia, LSU lead SEC power rankings entering Week 12
College football's postseason picture is coming into focus with two games left in the regular season as three SEC teams position themselves in front of the CFB Playoff selection committee. We're projecting 11 teams from the conference to go bowling next month and judging by our updated SEC power rankings entering Week 12, there's still heavy movement possible in the middle of the pack.
247Sports
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss football: Sam Pittman updates QB situation, addresses high expectations
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman raised the Razorbacks football program's expectations for the Razorback program since he took over as head coach in 2020. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a 9-4 overall record — the best the program had seen since 2011 — but this season's team has been plagued by injuries and not seen as much success at 5-5. The Razorbacks come off a 13-10 loss to LSU this past Saturday and now preparing for an 8-2 Ole Miss team.
NOLA.com
Saints open preparations for the Rams game with an injury report that includes 13 names
The New Orleans Saints put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that featured 13 names. A notable 10 players did not participate as the Saints began the physical prep for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (triceps) were all non-participants in the Saints' first practice back after being inactive in the last game. Defensive back JT Gray (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye) and offensive lineman James Hurst (concussion) also did not practice due to injuries. Offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Josh Andrews were absent with illnesses.
NOLA.com
The Saints will wear throwback alternate uniforms against the Rams
The New Orleans Saints are changing their stripes for their Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans will wear throwback uniforms Sunday, featuring a helmet with a vintage fleur de lis logo, a black jersey with old gold numbers and accents, and old gold pants. Similar to...
LSU cruises past turnover-plagued New Orleans
Derek Fountain came off the bench to score 15 points and LSU forced 23 turnovers in a 91-62 victory against
NOLA.com
Saints injury outlook remains bleak after Thursday practice, but there was 1 bit of good news
The New Orleans Saints injury outlook continued to look bleak Thursday ahead of their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there was at least one bit of positive news. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who has been sidelined the entire season to this point, participated in practice...
Sam Pittman, Arkansas have lots to play for against Ole Miss
The Arkansas Razorbacks have lost significant momentum after back-to-back losses versus Liberty and LSU. However, head coach Sam Pittman knows there is still plenty left on the table to play for versus Ole Miss in Week 12. On Monday, the head hog discussed what’s at stake on Saturday night.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson’s new football coach played on back-to-back state title-winning teams at Destrehan
East Jefferson football coach Ashton Duhe would like to have a program like the one he was part of as a player at Destrehan. That would mean building the roster from the 55 or 60 players he had available over the final three weeks of the regular season as an interim head coach to a much higher number.
NOLA.com
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Thursday Night Football prop bet with boosted odds
On Thursday, Nov. 17, Ryan Tannehill will lead the Tennessee Titans into Wisconsin for a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Caesars Sportsbook is offering a boosted prop bet that Tannehill will pass for more than 224.5 yards and 1.5 TDs. The wager is offered at +500 odds, meaning a $20 wager would pay $120 if Tannehill throws for 225 yards or more and at least two touchdowns.
Georgia Tech blows out poor-shooting Northern Illinois
Ja’Von Franklin had a double-double and Georgia Tech beat visiting Northern Illinois 68-50 on Thursday in Atlanta, giving the Yellow
Watch: CJ Fredrick, Lance Ware Speak Post SC State Victory
Kentucky shooting guard CJ Fredrick and forward Lance Ware spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 106-63 win over South Carolina State. Fredrick touched on the frustration of the Cats' loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, how he felt shooting the ball against the Bulldogs and the next ...
