Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Georgia, LSU lead SEC power rankings entering Week 12

College football's postseason picture is coming into focus with two games left in the regular season as three SEC teams position themselves in front of the CFB Playoff selection committee. We're projecting 11 teams from the conference to go bowling next month and judging by our updated SEC power rankings entering Week 12, there's still heavy movement possible in the middle of the pack.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss football: Sam Pittman updates QB situation, addresses high expectations

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman raised the Razorbacks football program's expectations for the Razorback program since he took over as head coach in 2020. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a 9-4 overall record — the best the program had seen since 2011 — but this season's team has been plagued by injuries and not seen as much success at 5-5. The Razorbacks come off a 13-10 loss to LSU this past Saturday and now preparing for an 8-2 Ole Miss team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOLA.com

Saints open preparations for the Rams game with an injury report that includes 13 names

The New Orleans Saints put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that featured 13 names. A notable 10 players did not participate as the Saints began the physical prep for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (triceps) were all non-participants in the Saints' first practice back after being inactive in the last game. Defensive back JT Gray (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye) and offensive lineman James Hurst (concussion) also did not practice due to injuries. Offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Josh Andrews were absent with illnesses.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Saints will wear throwback alternate uniforms against the Rams

The New Orleans Saints are changing their stripes for their Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans will wear throwback uniforms Sunday, featuring a helmet with a vintage fleur de lis logo, a black jersey with old gold numbers and accents, and old gold pants. Similar to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOLA.com

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Thursday Night Football prop bet with boosted odds

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Ryan Tannehill will lead the Tennessee Titans into Wisconsin for a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Caesars Sportsbook is offering a boosted prop bet that Tannehill will pass for more than 224.5 yards and 1.5 TDs. The wager is offered at +500 odds, meaning a $20 wager would pay $120 if Tannehill throws for 225 yards or more and at least two touchdowns.
NASHVILLE, TN

