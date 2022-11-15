Bon Voyage! Madonna Jet Sets Into NYC After Begging Fans To 'Stop Bullying Her For Enjoying Life'

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Catching flights, not feelings!

Madonna attempted to escape her haters as she hopped on a flight to New York City on Sunday, November 13.

At some point during her travel endeavors, the Queen of Pop shared a message with her Instagram followers. The post featured a diva-like selfie of the star and featured the words "stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life" in large yellow text.

MADONNA ATTENDS KENDRICK LAMAR CONCERT AFTER 50 CENT ACCUSED HER OF USING 'RAP MUSIC FOR CLOUT'

The 64-year-old's plea for incessant hate to end comes after both famed rapper 50 Cent and endless social media trolls deemed the "Material Girl" singer a "grandma" who constantly craves attention.

"👀I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh**! like a virgin at 64. LOL," the "In Da Club" artist wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, November 7, after Madonna was slammed by social media users for only listening to “rap music for clout,” while others referred to her seductive behaviors as “pathetic” and “disturb[ing].”

Backlash toward the pop sensation had been occurring for months on end, however, fans specifically bashed her provocative poses after she strangely crouched down on her hands and knees while licking water out of a dog bowl on Wednesday, November 9.

"I just don't see you gaining new fans with this overly sexualized senior citizen persona, but I do see you losing existing fans," one ashamed user wrote, while another harshly chimed in, "Whats going on? Are you getting skanky in your 60's? Come on, that's disgusting. Think about it, you got kids. You were way better when you were younger. Get a grip, do something good."

Even the mother-of-six's children can't seem to stand Madonna's foolish ways, allegedly crying out for the "Like a Virgin" singer's bizarre behaviors to end.

"It makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” a source exclusively dished to OK! last year, explaining how Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, have “struggled for years” with her antics.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” the insider continued to confess in regard to her children — including David Banda, 16, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone — while adding how they're worried Madonna may be "ruining her legacy."

