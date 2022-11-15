Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement
Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
legalnews.com
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
legalnews.com
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
legalnews.com
Bias Awareness Reception
The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
legalnews.com
JAEPC Meeting
JAEPC President Monica Moser, president and CEO, Jackson Community Foundation; with guest speaker, FBI Special Agent Patrick Geahan. The Jackson Area Estate Planning Council met Nov. 9 at Veritas in downtown Jackson. Guest speaker FBI Supervisory Special Agent Patrick M. Geahan spoke on “Elder Abuse Trends and How to Protect Against Them.”.
legalnews.com
Macomb County Food Program receives $50,000 donation to help with growing local need for food assistance
Officials with Macomb County announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation made to the Macomb County Food Program on behalf of the Macomb Food Program 501c3 board. The nonprofit, which is an external organization separate from the county, presented the funds on Tuesday at the Macomb County Food Program warehouse. “We are...
legalnews.com
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on October 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
legalnews.com
Foster Swift listed in "Best Law Firms" 2023
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC is included in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The firm is rated a Tier 1 law firm in 16 practice areas with the Lansing office receiving 13 Tier 1 ranked practice areas, with three more for their Grand Rapids office.
legalnews.com
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
legalnews.com
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
legalnews.com
In Memoriam
Longtime local attorney Michael James (Mick) Baughman died Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 94. A member of the first Holy Communion Class at Queen Miraculous Medal, Baughman was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, where he was a member of the football team that won the Catholic League of Southern Michigan Championship in 1946.
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
legalnews.com
legalnews.com
Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit
Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
legalnews.com
At a Glance ...
Admission ceremony scheduled for new lawyers at courthouse. The list of those who passed the July bar exam has been released by the State Board of Law Examiners. The list appears on Page 4 of this paper as well as on the board’s website at www.courts.michigan.gov/administration/committees-boards/board-of-law-examiners. The Macomb County...
