FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ithaca Commons Starbucks joins over 100 stores nationwide on strike
Employees at the Starbucks store in the downtown Ithaca Commons are joining workers at over 100 other stores nationwide on strike Thursday, calling on Starbucks Corporate to return to the bargaining table as national union efforts grow. The strike coincides with the company's annual "Red Cup Day," a deliberate move...
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo
The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
Party Princess CNY holds holiday event for underprivileged families
Syracuse, N.Y. — Party Princess CNY held their annual holiday event to support families and children before the holiday season. This organization started giving away items for little girl's birthdays but now it means so much more. The organization collects old dresses, shoes and other items. Kym Servello-Gardner, the...
NYS Thruway Authority sends plows from Syracuse to help Buffalo with onslaught of snow
Syracuse, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the NYS Thruway Authority tells CNY Central they sent eight plows, eight drivers and two supervisors from Syracuse to Buffalo on Thursday to help with the massive effort it'll take to keep roads clear there. The Thruway Authority says as long as the...
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Seeing snow outside your window? Send us your weather photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The snow has been coming down heavy in parts of Central New York Thursday. Some areas in Oswego County saw close to a foot of snowfall, while areas just 10 to 20 minutes away saw none at all!. We want to see your snowy photos. You...
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Lake snow is on the move with up to two feet or more likely in parts of CNY by Monday AM
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While CNY has been a spectator to this latest major lake effect snow event, Western & Northern NY have already received several feet of snow. Over 6 feet in some areas! The lake effect snow up north is now on the move back into CNY. Here's a look...
Destiny USA announces breakfast with Santa event on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Destiny USA in Syracuse has announced plans for Santa Claus to return to the mall this winter. On Saturday, November 19th at 11am, Santa will arrive at the mall to kick off the holiday season, Destiny USA said. Father Christmas will arrive on a fire truck...
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
Over 400 people attend the Ronald McDonald House "Many Hearts One Home" fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York held their annual 'Many Hearts One Home' event on Saturday at the Onondaga Community College's SRC arena. CNY Central’s Megan Coleman emceed the charity event supporting the families of seriously ill children. Over 400 community members attended...
Rome City School District gets $2.4M in grant funding
ROME, N.Y. — The Rome City School District has announced it's receiving $2.42 million in grant funding from the New York State Office of Mental Health. The district will be able to expand its mental health offerings and provide more opportunities to help its students and their families. The funding will benefit students at all grades.
Ithaca man charged with murder in stabbing on Six Mile Creek Walk
Ithaca, N.Y. — A man from Ithaca is accused of stabbing another man to death on the Six Mile Creek Walk in October. District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has charged Jeremiah Jordan, 39, with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. According to the district attorney's office, Jordan stabbed Michael Monroe to death just after 1 A.M. near the Tompkins County Public Library in the City of Ithaca on October 28. He is in jail without bail.
Syracuse Mets annual garage sale helps make memories for baseball fans young and old
Syracuse, N.Y. — The doors hadn't even opened for the Syracuse Mets annual garage sale, but like most years Mets General Manager Jason Smorol knew what was coming through them. "Right at nine o'clock this room was full," Smorol said. "By 9:40 we were just left with a few...
16-year-old boy shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting where the victim is a 16-year-old boy. Officers responded to 224 Sabine Street Wednesday at 7:32 p.m. A boy had a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live. The...
How it happened: Syracuse falls in a shootout with Wake Forest 45-35
WINSTON-SALEM, NC — FINAL: WAKE FOREST 45, SYRACUSE 35. The Orange score the final two touchdowns, but its not enough to close the gap. Orange drop its 5th straight moving to 6-5, 3-4 ACC. Encouraging improvements on offense, Sam Hartman & WF too much for the SU defense. Final game of the regular season on deck. At Boston College (3-8, 2-5 acc) Saturday, Nov. 26, 7:30 kickoff.
Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 12
Syracuse, N.Y. — They're two teams who have taken similar paths to where they stand, and two teams who are hoping this weekend is the weekend they get back to their winning ways and get back on the path towards a bowl game to be proud of. Syracuse and Wake Forest have both felt the highest highs and the lowest lows this season. Now they face each other in a battle to determine who, if anyone, can turn their season around.
WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th
On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
