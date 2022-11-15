Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Yale beats Harvard 19-14, wins Ivy title
Yale football has captured their 17th Ivy title in University history. In a game that came down to the final minute, Yale (8–2, 6–1 Ivy) defeated Harvard University (6–4, 4–3 Ivy) on Saturday in Cambridge with a score of 19–14. The win was made even sweeter by news that the University of Pennsylvania defeated Princeton University on a last-second touchdown, making Yale the sole champions of the Ivy League.
INTRAMURALS: Breaking down the quest for The Tyng Cup so far
The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale dominates at Rainbow Classic in Hawaii
The Yale men’s basketball team (4–0, 0–0 Ivy) made the 5,000-mile trip to Hawaii this week. The trip was not a vacation. The Bulldogs took care of business at the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, bringing home a trophy after emerging victorious from all three games to remain undefeated for the season.
Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue
It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs’ season well under way
The Yale women’s basketball team (2–2, 0–0 Ivy) has played three games since their season opener against Fordham on Nov. 7. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs visited St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to match up against the Hawks (3–0, 0–0 Atlantic 10). Despite double-doubles from Grace Thybulle ’25 and Nyla McGill ’25, Yale lost 54–59. On Monday night, however, the Elis turned things around by beating Fairfield University (1–2, 0–0 Metro Atl.) 68–61.
THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily
The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel
November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process
A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
Food for thought: Students with allergies, dietary restrictions express concern over dining hall options
Nick McGowan ’24 bit into a cookie from the Pauli Murray College dining hall one afternoon last fall. He had picked it up after reading a label, which indicated the presence of tree nuts, but not peanuts, which McGowan is allergic to. As soon the cookie hit the back...
Ivy Vuong ’23 curates exhibition featuring Vietnamese American artists
During her time as a History of Art major, Ivy Vuong ’23 rarely saw artwork by Vietnamese artists represented in museums or her courses. She noticed that depictions of Vietnamese people often reduced the complexity of their stories and identities and that dominant historical narratives relating to the Vietnam War minimized or distorted the experiences of the Vietnamese people. Through her ongoing exhibition Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water — which opened on Oct. 26 at Creative Arts Workshop — she aims to uplift the art of Vietnamese artists, showcase the stories of Vietnamese immigrant communities in the United States, and prompt meaningful discussion.
New Haven voter turnout for governor sank in 2022
Democratic voter turnout sank significantly below 2018 numbers in New Haven’s gubernatorial elections last week. But Republican voter turnout mirrored 2018 numbers. Governor Ned Lamont, the incumbent candidate and eventual winner, lost about 10,000 New Haven voters in 2022 as compared to his 2018 race. Local election experts have a number of theories as to why.
Statue depicting Italian American immigrant family to replace Columbus Monument
The Board of Alders City Services and Environmental Policy committee approved a finalized plan for a new monument that will replace the previous statue of Christopher Columbus in Wooster Square park. This decision — made by the Alders on Nov. 3 — along with the detailed plan, was the culmination...
Turkey drive addresses food insecurity as holiday season approaches
Over 1,000 frozen turkeys went home to Fair Haven families at a Thanksgiving food drive organized by the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department. The event — held Thursday evening — took place outside of the John S. Martinez School. Representatives from various city organizations, such as the New Haven Fire and Police Departments, gathered with community volunteers to aid in the distribution of additional Thanksgiving food items including yams, corn and stuffing.
