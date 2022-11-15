Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs keep winning ahead of Ivy League Tournament
The Yale women’s volleyball team is not done winning yet. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League regular season championship for the third time in four seasons last weekend. Yale and Princeton both topped the conference with 13–1 league records, but the Blue and White clinched the No. 1 seed at this weekend’s Ivy League tournament with an overall season record of 21–2.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs’ season well under way
The Yale women’s basketball team (2–2, 0–0 Ivy) has played three games since their season opener against Fordham on Nov. 7. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs visited St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to match up against the Hawks (3–0, 0–0 Atlantic 10). Despite double-doubles from Grace Thybulle ’25 and Nyla McGill ’25, Yale lost 54–59. On Monday night, however, the Elis turned things around by beating Fairfield University (1–2, 0–0 Metro Atl.) 68–61.
Yale Daily News
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale dominates at Rainbow Classic in Hawaii
The Yale men’s basketball team (4–0, 0–0 Ivy) made the 5,000-mile trip to Hawaii this week. The trip was not a vacation. The Bulldogs took care of business at the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, bringing home a trophy after emerging victorious from all three games to remain undefeated for the season.
Yale Daily News
Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue
It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: Yale middle linebacker Hamilton Moore on bridging the gap
As the Yale football team’s “bridge,” Hamilton Moore ’24 has diligently worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to be where he is now as the team’s middle linebacker, leading the pack through communication and facilitating teamwork. “Our coach says, ‘If we’re all wrong, then we’re all...
Yale Daily News
INTRAMURALS: Breaking down the quest for The Tyng Cup so far
The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: Bulldogs offensive line leads the way
The Yale football team (7–2, 5–1 Ivy) prides itself on being a physically dominant team. Nowhere is that more prevalent than on their offensive line. Led by starting center and captain Nick Gargiulo ’23, the line has paved the way for the number one rushing attack in the Ivy League, which generates 5.5 yards a carry and an average of 234 yards a game.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: A rivalry as old as time
Steeped in history, the Yale–Harvard game is one of the oldest collegiate athletic events. The Blue and White have been meeting the Crimson on the gridiron since 1875, completing 137 total meetings to date. The Bulldogs have claimed 68 victories, leading Harvard by seven. “We take legacy very seriously...
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily
The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
Yale Daily News
YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process
A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
Yale Daily News
The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later
Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
Yale Daily News
Food for thought: Students with allergies, dietary restrictions express concern over dining hall options
Nick McGowan ’24 bit into a cookie from the Pauli Murray College dining hall one afternoon last fall. He had picked it up after reading a label, which indicated the presence of tree nuts, but not peanuts, which McGowan is allergic to. As soon the cookie hit the back...
Yale Daily News
Last New Haven Blue State replaced by G Cafe as chain closes entirely
After shuttering its three remaining cafes in New England, Blue State Coffee has retired from the coffee scene entirely. The East Rock location on Orange Street will be taken over by G Cafe, which currently operates four other locations in the state. The chain will also take over Blue State’s Hartford location. A location in Providence, Rhode Island near the campus of Brown University has also now closed.
Yale Daily News
New Haven voter turnout for governor sank in 2022
Democratic voter turnout sank significantly below 2018 numbers in New Haven’s gubernatorial elections last week. But Republican voter turnout mirrored 2018 numbers. Governor Ned Lamont, the incumbent candidate and eventual winner, lost about 10,000 New Haven voters in 2022 as compared to his 2018 race. Local election experts have a number of theories as to why.
Yale Daily News
Turkey drive addresses food insecurity as holiday season approaches
Over 1,000 frozen turkeys went home to Fair Haven families at a Thanksgiving food drive organized by the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department. The event — held Thursday evening — took place outside of the John S. Martinez School. Representatives from various city organizations, such as the New Haven Fire and Police Departments, gathered with community volunteers to aid in the distribution of additional Thanksgiving food items including yams, corn and stuffing.
