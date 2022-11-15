The quest for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season was kicked off on Sept. 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and table tennis took place indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to the The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the greatest number of IM points by the end of the year.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO