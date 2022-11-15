Read full article on original website
Yale and Harvard law schools say they won't participate in U.S. News rankings
Yale Law School and Harvard Law School both said Wednesday they will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of law schools, marking the biggest shakeup to the closely watched list in years. Yale, which has captured the No. 1 spot every year since U.S....
Cambridge’s Scott Mandelbrote lectures on lost Newton book
When Scott Mandelbrote, director of studies in history at Peterhouse College, Cambridge, traveled to the auction house Bonhams in London in 2021, he had to sneak into the building behind someone because the house was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wanted to look at a notebook that Bonhams had unofficially attributed to Isaac Newton’s closest friend at Cambridge, John Wickins.
The Silly Saybrook strip
I first received the name of my residential college while walking down the graduation aisle last year in a scratchy, distasteful and non-Yale blue gown. Yale had meant to release room pairings earlier on the morning of June 16th, but at the last minute, the website crashed, and I, along with 1,557 enrolled first-years remained deprived, nervous of who we were going to live with and where we were going to live. The cosmic game of waiting finally ended as I walked up the steps of the graduation podium, when my phone, hidden under my shapeless blue tarp, dinged. My hand reached for the phone, the entirety of my being ready to assimilate into that Yale person, the one who swore and died by their college.
YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process
A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel
November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
Flirting with the Enemy
You brush your hair out of your face and survey the room around you. It’s small, much smaller than you expected. Then again, this is Harvard. Your expectations were far too high. “Thank you for letting me stay,” you say to your host, tentatively taking a seat on their...
Yale alumna one of three arrested for pro-choice protest at Supreme Court
Somewhere in the District of Columbia, on their way to federal court, three women started singing. Sustaining themselves off of about 24 hours of limited food and water, with their hands reportedly zip-tied together behind their backs, the protestors were traveling from the D.C. Central Cell Block to their court hearing. They had been arrested on Nov. 2 for interrupting a Supreme Court case dealing with the Bank Secrecy Act to publicly oppose the Court’s decision to overturn nearly 50 years of federally-protected abortion rights this past June.
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Administrators defend mental health services amid ongoing criticism
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It...
Friends with the Enemy
“call me ASAP.” Kate’s text comes in on July 7, 2022, 7:54 p.m. When we start the FaceTime call, Kate greets me with a wide, playful grin on her face. She’s framed with her face up close to the camera. As always, I instantly pick up on Kate’s magnetic excitement. “What’s up?” I ask, smiling too. “Exciting news?”
THE GAME: Some very mid musings from the stoopidest college daily
The tomfoolery that went down at Toad’s was kinda sus. Your societies can’t throw parties, not even one. We have DJs and darties; you’d be pretty stunned. Yet the actions of your judicial alumnus make us faint. Yes, you have some soft as Charmin alumni. No wonder...
Food for thought: Students with allergies, dietary restrictions express concern over dining hall options
Nick McGowan ’24 bit into a cookie from the Pauli Murray College dining hall one afternoon last fall. He had picked it up after reading a label, which indicated the presence of tree nuts, but not peanuts, which McGowan is allergic to. As soon the cookie hit the back...
