I first received the name of my residential college while walking down the graduation aisle last year in a scratchy, distasteful and non-Yale blue gown. Yale had meant to release room pairings earlier on the morning of June 16th, but at the last minute, the website crashed, and I, along with 1,557 enrolled first-years remained deprived, nervous of who we were going to live with and where we were going to live. The cosmic game of waiting finally ended as I walked up the steps of the graduation podium, when my phone, hidden under my shapeless blue tarp, dinged. My hand reached for the phone, the entirety of my being ready to assimilate into that Yale person, the one who swore and died by their college.

1 DAY AGO