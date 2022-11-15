ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFES1_0jB2EBKP00
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of an NFL game Monday in Philadelphia. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.

The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.

The Eagles had their shot at perfection slip out of their hands.

Trailing at halftime for the first time this season, Hurts seemed to have one more big play left in him to pull out a victory. He connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Quez Watkins on a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter down 26-21. Watkins hit the ground, popped up and took off running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.

That was it for the Eagles and their four turnovers, a high number for a team that had only three in the first eight games.

A.J Brown had a catch knock off his hands and turn into an interception, and Dallas Goedert fumbled in the fourth quarter when linebacker Jamin Davis grabbed the tight end by the facemask.

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke again started for injured QB Carson Wentz, the much-maligned former Eagles QB who did play a key role in helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. He wasn’t flashy, but efficient, going 17 for 29 and throwing 229 yards. Terry McLaurin had 128 yards receiving — including a 41-yard haul that led to a field goal. Joey Slye kicked four field goals.

The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020.

Hurts was 17 for 26 for just 175 yards.

The Eagles were favored by 10 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Commanders reveled in pulling off the upset.

“We had a marvelous time ruining everything,” the Commanders tweeted.

The Eagles tried to make the Commanders seem like just another bump in their bid for a perfect season, with the kind of early good fortune that they have enjoyed this season.

Take, for example, a roughing-the-kicker penalty that gave Washington a first down and new life on the game’s opening drive. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat simply strip-sacked Heinicke on the next play and the Eagles recovered. Hurts rushed up the middle for a 1-yard TD and a 7-0 lead.

The Commanders then flashed their first clock-killing drive with a 16-play effort that chewed up more than seven minutes and ended with Antonio Gibson’s 1-yard rushing TD.

Hurts hit the highlight-reel with an ode to former Florida star Tim Tebow with a jump pass to Goedert for a 6-yard score, and the QB struck the Heisman pose in celebration.

The points off takeaways and Hurts scoring with his arms and legs had been the key ingredients in the team’s flawless start, and the Eagles certainly seemed poised to make it an easy night against a team they routed in September.

The Commanders showed a rare offensive spark of late and, after scoring 17 points in each of their last two games, took a 20-14 lead into halftime. Syle kicked field goals of 44 and 58 yards and Brian Robinson added a 1-yard rushing score.

Washington converted 9 of 12 third downs in the half — it entered 26th in the NFL in third-down efficiency — and crushed the Eagles in time of possession 23:49 to 6:11 — the 17:38 TOP disparity was their best in a first half in franchise history.

Slye kicked 32 and 55 yard field goals in the second half.

The Eagles trailed at halftime for the first time since last season’s postseason loss at Tampa Bay, and Hurts could not rally them in their first true case of adversity.

Hurts, who didn’t help his MVP bid, connected with wideout DeVonta Smith for an 11-yard score early in the fourth that pulled the Eagles within 23-21.

Commanders play Sunday at Houston.

Eagles play Sunday at Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Giants look for 8th win as they host improving Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings. Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season, while...
DETROIT, MI
Times Leader

Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago. The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Leader

Eagles try to rebound as Sirianni faces familiar foe in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He’d get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times Leader

Battle for supremacy

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The high school football season started 12 weeks and near 50 degrees warmer ago. It comes full circle tonight with a rematch from Week 1. This time much more is on the line as defending champion Valley View (10-2) plays at...
The Associated Press

Benn's 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to improve to 7-2-1. Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals this season for New York, which has lost two straight after winning nine of their previous 11 games. Semyon Varlamov finished with 31 saves.
DALLAS, TX
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy