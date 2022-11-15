Read full article on original website
Williamstown’s Haynes named LKC Player of the Year
PARKERSBURG — The Williamstown volleyball program of head coach Rachelle Cole has had quite the run the past two seasons. Not only did the Yellowjackets secure back-to-back Class A state titles, but WHS also finished as the top program in the Little Kanawha Conference this fall. For her efforts,...
Roane falls to North Marion while Doddridge pulls upset
SPENCER — No. 6 North Marion punched its ticket to the Class AA state semifinals here Friday night after holding off No. 3 Roane County, 13-12. The game featured two running backs leaving the affair in the first half — Roane County’s Skyler Delk and North Marion’s Aaron Hoffman — as the game was scoreless at intermission.
‘Jackets, Cougars set: Winner advances to Class A semifinal against Cameron/Doddridge County
WILLIAMSTOWN — Will it be a case of deja vu for East Hardy when the No. 10 Cougars tangle with No. 2 Williamstown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday inside Parkersburg’s Stadium Field in a Class A state quarterfinal?. Fifth-year EHHS head coach Devon Orndorff’s 9-2 program is hoping that’s...
Big Reds’ Rylee Wise to play volleyball for Concord
PARKERSBURG — Here Wednesday afternoon inside Memorial Fieldhouse, Parkersburg High School senior setter Rylee Wise finalized her commitment to continue her volleyball career for head coach Kate Dillon and Mountain East Conference member Concord University. The future Mountain Lion, who carries a 4.0-plus GPA, is a member of the...
Parkersburg South meets Musselman in state quarterfinals
PARKERSBURG — Southern hospitality went out the door in Week 1 of the W.Va. State Football Playoffs. The top-ranked Patriots (10-1) from Parkersburg South seek to continue that trend when they host No. 8 Musselman in a Class AAA quarterfinal scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Erickson All-Sports Facility.
Round 2: Fort Frye, Bellaire rematch for regional title
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A lot of time has passed since Fort Frye visited Bellaire in week two of the regular season. The Cadets ran past the Big Reds, 62-26, in that game, and went on to win 10 of its next 11 games to advance to the Division VI, Region 23 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Their opponent — the Bellaire Big Reds.
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South junior seizes every opportunity, enjoys tackling challenges
PARKERSBURG — Born and raised in Parkersburg, Erin Carmicle embraces challenge in her life. Carmicle is a junior at Parkersburg South High School with a 4.5 GPA. She takes all honors and AP courses. Some of the classes she is taking include AP European History, AP Biology, and dual credit Human Anatomy.
North Marion next up for unbeaten Roane County
SPENCER — It’s been a season to remember for the Roane County football program of head coach Paul Burdette. Now, the No. 3 Raiders (11-0) are a win away from clinching their first Class AA state semifinal appearance. Of course, No. 6 North Marion (9-2) and head man...
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
Shield Program honed to keep Jackson County schools safe
RIPLEY — The Shield Program was implemented at the start of the current school year in Jackson County Schools, with the focus of maximizing school safety procedures. It combined efforts from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Commission, and the Jackson County Board of Education working together to keep the county’s 12 schools as safe as possible.
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father in law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth) Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan and many precious friends.
Steven Alan Nicolson
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
