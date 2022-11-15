Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they’ll quickly implement recommended changes to the agency, but if one thinks they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking earlier this week during a virtual press...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: Promoting the general welfare
It is truly mind boggling when looking at the election in West Virginia for 2022. The people voted against the four Amendments to the State Constitution, yet they sent the very people who were responsible for the amendments back to Charleston with additional people for backup. My understanding of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Board of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments. The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates Wednesday. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, the state said. “We...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Politics: Lawmakers, Justice must work together
Gov. Jim Justice flexed his political muscle last Tuesday when voters heeded his months of campaigning and rejected all four constitutional amendments on the ballot. Now he must figure out how to work with legislative leadership to help move West Virginia forward — especially because Republicans now control 30 of the 34 Senate seats and 88 of the 100 House seats.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plaintiffs behind forced pooling lawsuit respond to motions to dismiss
CHARLESTON — Both sides in a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s natural gas unitization-forced pooling law have weighed in with court filings. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed responses Wednesday to two motions to dismiss their case filed by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Conservation Commission.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DHHR announces supplemental propane payment
CHARLESTON — A supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2022-23 winter was announced on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials attribute 12 deaths to COVID
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases climbed above 700 and a dozen deaths were attributed to the virus in Thursday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 79-year-old Wetzel County woman was among the fatalities, which ranged in age from a 67-year-old Cabell County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Buck firearms season starts Monday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start on Monday, the governor said on Wednesday. Justice, an avid outdoorsman, reminded hunters they must purchase a license and deer stamps before the season begins if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Voting: Low turnout is cause for concern
It’s becoming clear that, mind-bogglingly, West Virginians just aren’t turning out at the polls on Election Day, particularly during midterm elections such as the one just completed. It’s not as though the 2022 General Election ballot didn’t include important issues and races — four constitutional amendments, races for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports slight rise in COVID cases
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 coronavirus cases slightly rose from Tuesday to Wednesday, but remained below 700 statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state reported 689 active cases as of Wednesday morning, up from 665 on Tuesday. The state also reported 227 new...
