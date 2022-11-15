CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a 40-17 victory over Central Arkansas. Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game. Jacksonville State recorded a safety on a blocked punt. The Gamecocks finished first in the conference but are not eligible for the postseason. Central Arkansas got 349 yards passing from Will McElvain. Myles Butler had 120 receiving yards on five receptions and Kylin James caught 7 for 106 yards.

