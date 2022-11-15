WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. “The last couple of weeks have been tough,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We kept working and kept preparing and I’m glad we were able to send our seniors out with a win.” After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.

