Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
Porterville Recorder
MARSHALL 86, COPPIN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .411, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hood 2-4, Blue 2-6, Battle 1-2, Winston 1-2, Rojas 1-6, Tarke 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Titus 0-1, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Sessoms 6, Blue 4, Steers 2, Tarke 2, Winston 2, Hood, Rojas,...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 98, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 86
Percentages: FG .473, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Akhile 3-6, Brown 2-4, Scott 2-5, Green 1-2, King 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Riggs 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akhile, Doomes, Freeman, Green, Udoumoh). Turnovers: 15 (Doomes 3, King 3, Udoumoh 3, Akhile, Barrett, Brown, Freeman, Green,...
Porterville Recorder
PEPPERDINE 64, UC IRVINE 55
Percentages: FG .284, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Davis 1-2, Leuchten 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hohn 1-5, Tillis 1-5, Butler 0-1, Henry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tillis). Turnovers: 14 (Crockrell 4, Hohn 3, Davis 2, Henry 2, Leuchten, Tillis, Ujadughele). Steals: 5 (Henry, Hohn,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 80, PORTLAND 68
Percentages: FG .532, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Tyson 4-10, Chatfield 2-2, Dawson 2-5, Schumacher 2-5, Rajkovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Reiley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Chatfield 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 3, Rajkovic 2, Tyson 2, Dawson, Udenyi). Steals: 5 (Chatfield 2,...
Porterville Recorder
STONEHILL 81, HOLY CROSS 79
Percentages: FG .509, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Johnson 3-4, Burnett 1-1, Meuser 1-1, Mack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Zegarowski 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnett, Mack, McGill). Turnovers: 17 (Burnett 3, Sims 3, Stone 3, Johnson 2, Melis 2, Zegarowski 2, Meuser,...
Porterville Recorder
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
Porterville Recorder
BRYANT 91, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 85
Percentages: FG .457, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Pride 3-6, Walker 2-4, Gross-Bullock 2-7, Brelsford 1-1, Mosher 1-1, Latimer 1-2, Edert 1-6, Cramer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Cramer 2, Timberlake 2, Gross-Bullock, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Gross-Bullock 3, Latimer 3, Pride 3, Timberlake 3,...
Porterville Recorder
VALPARAISO 68, INCARNATE WORD 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Griscti 3-4, Cisse 2-4, Krause 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Swaby 1-3, Yoder 1-3, Miller 0-1, Dennis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Yoder). Turnovers: 10 (Krause 3, Miller 3, Yoder 2, Cisse, Griscti). Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Yoder...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48
SOUTHERN CAL (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Adika 2-3, Sissoko 1-3, Littleton 1-6, Williams 1-2, Doumbia 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Love 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Bigby 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1) Turnovers: 18 (Sissoko 3, Adika 2, Marshall 2, Love 2, Akunwafo 2, Doumbia...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
Powers North Central jets past Mendon to win state title, 66-26
Editor's note: This story will be updated on Sunday night with additional photos and a photo gallery. Saturday’s state finals score obviously wasn’t what Mendon wanted. Despite being on the...
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz’s 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench to help Utah take the Western Conference lead at 12-6. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points. Both teams lost their starting point guards in the second half.
Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. “The last couple of weeks have been tough,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We kept working and kept preparing and I’m glad we were able to send our seniors out with a win.” After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 2, Carolina 1
Minnesota0011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 9 (Necas, Noesen), 13:47. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Chatfield, CAR (Cross Checking), 12:25. Third Period_2, Minnesota, Steel 3 (Kaprizov, Spurgeon), 17:23. Penalties_Duhaime, MIN (Holding Stick), 0:49; Slavin, CAR (Tripping), 0:49; Brodin, MIN (Interference), 3:48.
Porterville Recorder
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,”...
Comments / 0