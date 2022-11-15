Read full article on original website
Washington State defense paces 31-20 win at Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns and Washington State intercepted four Jayden de Laura passes in a 31-20 over Arizona. Watson scored on a 4-yard pass from Cameron Ward in the first quarter and on a 2-yard run in the second, giving him six scores in the past three games for the Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12). De Laura, who transferred from WSU in January, was 28 of 46 for 357 yards with a rushing and passing TD. He was the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with the Cougars and threw four TD passes against Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last November. Ward was 25 of 36 for 193 yards and a TD and ran for a season-high 59 yards including a 17-yard TD.
E. Washington beats N. Colorado 45-21, snaps 3-game skid
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado in the season finale for both teams. Visperas, in his first career start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 235 yards and his 6-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. Altahir finished with 23 carries for 153 yards rushing. Elijah Dotson had 121 yards rushing on 28 carries for Northern Colorado.
Eason jumpstarts Mississippi Valley St. past Prairie View
Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin’s 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M. Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils were never threatened. Jaden Stewart ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and Trazon Connley ran for 68 yards on 12 carries for Prairie View.
