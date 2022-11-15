Read full article on original website
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio died at her residence surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years where she had been a deaconist, trustee and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541 for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as receptionist and order taker.
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father in law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth) Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan and many precious friends.
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Richard Arlen Gumm
Richard Arlen Gumm, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Belpre, Ohio, to the late Durward G. and Dora Anna (Powell) Gumm. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served...
Rodney Edward Miller
Rodney Edward Miller, 38, of Spencer died on Nov. 17, 2022, in Spencer. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Hill Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Larry D. Boice
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Julie Elaine Parsons
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Pleasant View Baptist to host revival
PARKERSBURG — A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano.
Kenneth Dale Robart
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Steven Alan Nicolson
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Coplin opens health clinic at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Coplin Health Systems has celebrated a grand opening at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus. The clinic is located by the college’s lower parking lot at 73 Nicolette Road in Parkersburg. The opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday. Participating...
Justice for Judy: Cold case team takes up Petty murder investigation
PARKERSBURG — An independent group of investigators has taken on a cold case from 14 years ago in Wood County. The American Military University Cold Case Investigations Team of Charles Town, W.Va., is investigating the murder of Judy Petty of Parkersburg, whose body was found in February 2008 in the burned remains of a building on the family farm in Waverly.
Look Back: After the war
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a reproduction of historical newspaper excerpts, and as such contains descriptions of people that are understood to be outdated and wrong and would not be used in print today.) ***. Our City. There are now from eight to ten thousand people in Parkersburg. We...
